Friday, May 27, 2022
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna asks CM to give his post to Principal Secretary, says he feels humiliated and powerless

"Honorable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Shri Kuldeep Ranka Ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments," Ashok Chandna tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
CM Ashok Gehlot with Ashok Chandna. (Image: Amar Ujala)
35

On Thursday, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna expressed his displeasure with the state apparatus and announced his intention to resign. In a tweet, Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna urged Chief Minister Gehlot to relieve him of his ministerial duties and hand over all ministries to Kuldeep Ranka, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He voiced his displeasure with chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s principal secretary for allegedly interfering in his domains.

Chandna requested Gehlot to remove him from the “humiliating” ministerial role and transfer over control of all his departments to Kuldeep Ranka, whom he referred to as the “minister of all departments.”

Notably, Ganesh Ghogra, a Congress leader, recently resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur last week. Ganesh Ghogra protested to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a letter that the administration does not listen to him when he brings up people’s grievances. He said that despite holding administrative positions in the government, his complaints were not addressed.

In his letter, he alleged that he felt compelled to take such action after being marginalised by administration officials. According to media sources, Ghogra was irritated when local authorities ignored his concerns over land allocation.

The news, which indicates dissatisfaction inside the party, comes only days before the state’s Rajya Sabha elections. The schism inside the Rajasthan Congress and the Congress party as a whole has grown wider, with numerous of its leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s operations.

After leaving the Congress party, veteran Congress politician Kapil Sibal, who has been the most vociferous of the G23 leaders against the Gandhi family, filed his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha seat from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in the presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. It would be remarkable to observe how the Congress party fare in the forthcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023.

Rajasthan congress, Ashok Gehlot govt, Rajasthan govt
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

