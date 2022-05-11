On Tuesday, a 22-year-old Hindu boy named Adarsh Tapadia was stabbed to death by members of another community over a petty dispute in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The police have registered an official complaint in the case and have imposed an internet ban for 24 hours from 6 am in the area.

According to the reports, the incident took place on May 10 when a mob of around 8-10 people murdered the Hindu boy in the Kotwali Police Station area over a petty personal dispute. They attacked him with knives and iron rods resulting in severe injuries. The victim was on his bike when he was attacked and was passing from the Shastri Nagar area.

The victim was then immediately shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead in presence of the district official. The Police reported the incident and registered an official complaint against the accused. Reports mention that some of the accused are minors.

“Some youth entered into a brawl last night. One of them had a knife. One person has died, and 3 accused arrested. Investigation underway. Internet services have been suspended for 24 hrs to maintain peace as rumors are spread in such a situation”, confirmed Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector on May 11.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Hindu Jagran Manch, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, have condemned the incident and have called for a ‘bandh’ in the district. “This incident is a shameful incident for Bhilwara and it is an eye-opener for the police administration and the government”, BJP MLA of Bhilwara, Vitthal Awasthi said.

Also, VHP’s Ganesh Prajapat demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved family. He called for the arrest of all the accused and said that the deceased boy will not be cremated unless all the accused are caught.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that such an incident of violence has been reported in Rajasthan. Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara. On that occasion too internet services had been suspended. Police had arrested one man in the case and had launched a manhunt to nab the other nine accused.

Similarly, on May 3, internet services in CM Ashok Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur were suspended after agitation connected to the display of religious flags on the Jalori gate circle erupted. The incident led to clashes between two communities and stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In the current case, heavy Police have been deployed in and around the region to ensure that the law and order is maintained. While the internet services have been ceased, the police have arrested three persons so far and have launched a massive manhunt to identify and nab the rest of the accused in the case.