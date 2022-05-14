Tripura BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura after Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down from the post. In a BJP legislative party meeting in Agartala today evening, Dr. Manik Saha was unanimously elected as the new chief minister of the state.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who was in Agartala as central observer for the legislative party meeting confirmed the development on Twitter. “Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and leadership Tripura will prosper,” he tweeted.

Outgoing CM Biplab Deb also tweeted to congratulate Manik Saha on being elected as the new CM.

Before that, he had thanked the party and the people of Tripura for giving him the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. “I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind,” he had added.

Manik Saha was elected to Rajya Sabha from Tripura in March this year. This means, he will have to be elected to the assembly withing six months of taking oath as the CM.

Manik Saha will lead BJP in the elections for the 60-member assembly scheduled in the state next year. BJP had formed the government after a historic win 2018, ending a 25-year long rule of CPM-led Left Front government in the state.

Apart from the left, this time the party is also facing challenges from Trinamool Congress, which has made significant inroads in the state in recent times.