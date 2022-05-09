Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSalman Khan 'doppelganger' arrested for disturbing peace after his videos roaming shirtless on Lucknow...
News Reports
Updated:

Salman Khan ‘doppelganger’ arrested for disturbing peace after his videos roaming shirtless on Lucknow streets go viral

The action was taken against Ansari after an Instagram reel from April 30 went viral where he was shooting in the middle of the road disturbing traffic.

OpIndia Staff
Azam Ansari
Salman Khan's alleged doppelganger Azam Ansari in police custody (Image source: DNAIndia)
4

A man identified as Azam Ansari, who is an alleged doppelganger of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was arrested by Lucknow Police on 8th May for disturbing peace on the streets of the city. The action was taken against Ansari after an Instagram reel from April 30 went viral where he was shooting in the middle of the road disturbing traffic. His stunts led to massive traffic jam around the Clock Tower in Lucknow. Ansari has been booked under Section 151 of CrPC.

In the video, he was performing the song ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’ from Salman Khan’s movie of the same name. He randomly walked and stopped in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to the people passing by. Since his arrest, several other reels have gone viral on the social media platform. His Instagram account is filled with such reels made in the middle of the road, in front of monuments, religious places and even at the Railway Station.

After being detained by the Lucknow Police, Ansari’s photographs from the Police Station went viral as well in which he was visibly happy with the publicity. Journalist Saurabh Sharma shared his photograph and wrote, “Salman Khan fans never get sad. Azam Ansari, a die-hard fan of Salman khan, arrested under preventive measures for dancing anywhere on the streets of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.”

TOI Journalist Arvind Chauhan shared his video from the Police Station and wrote, “Nawab Azam Sahab expressing his happiness after being booked under Section 151 [CrPC].”

Under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a Police officer can arrest and detain a person for up to 24 hours without Magistrate’s orders and without a warrant.

Another youth arrested in Ghaziabad for performing stunts outside a Girls’ school

On May 8, another youth identified as Dushyant Kumar was arrested by Ghaziabad Police after his video went viral on social media in which he was seen performing stunts outside Sushila Girls Inter College.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad Nagar Pratham said that Dushyant performed stunts when the girls were coming out of the college. Action against Kumar as per the law was taken.

Sharing the video, BJP leader Dr Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “This youth, instead of going to school, became a fan of Shahrukh Khan. He was performing stunts outside Girls’ colleges like Shahrukh Khan.”

He added, “However, he forgot CM Yogi is in power in UP. At the moment, he is in Police custody. He is being provided with the correct books on moral education.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com