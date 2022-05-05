On Wednesday, the Pharma major Pfizer inaugurated its first drug development centre in Asia at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai to bring the critical research and development capabilities under one roof. The set up by Pfizer is part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide to develop small molecules and innovative formulations for the global market.

According to the reports, Pfizer has invested more than Rs 150 crore ($20 million) for the centre constructed on 61,000 sq ft areas. The centre’s capabilities which have been brought under one roof include the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms of differentiated products such as complex and value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device-combination products, and lyophilized injections, powder-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations.

While the work has already begun with a few employees at the IIT Madras Research Park, the centre would employ more than 250 employees. The Centre stated that the employees will include scientists and professionals from a range of scientific disciplines including formulation scientists and pharmacists, microbiologists, biotechnologists, chemical engineers, data scientists, and program managers.

Delegates at the inauguration event in IIT Madras (Image Source- ET HealthWorld)

S Sridhar, the Country Manager of Pfizer India said on May 4 that the set up of the first drug development centre in Asia will help industry partnerships and encourage greater collaboration to drive innovation at the global level. “Pfizer’s drug development centre in the IIT Madras Research Park is a positive opportunity to establish truly one of the most advanced laboratories that Pfizer is setting up for R&D in the aforementioned disciplines anywhere in the world, in Chennai and an opportunity to showcase the potential of R&D in the country”, he was quoted.

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan also commended the initiative and said that the centre will offer Indian scientists the opportunity to establish a global footprint in medical Research and Development. “In the future, it will allow for collaboration between industry and academia as well”, he added.

Meanwhile, S Aparna, the secretary of the Division of Prescription drugs, Ministry of Chemical compounds and Fertilisers, India mentioned that there is a rising want for pharma corporations to offer progressive options that tackle the brand new challenges that healthcare suppliers and sufferers are going through. “This new centre by Pfizer in Chennai is a step in that route. Such efforts to strengthen and develop international work using this centre will permit for information sharing that we hope will enhance affected person outcomes within the years to come back”, she said.

Reports mention that the Centre that is at par with 12 global centres integrates two functions under the export-oriented undertaking of Pfizer- Pharmaceutical Sciences and Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence. While the Pharmaceutical Sciences division has been set up for dedicated development of anti-infectives, oncolytic, and sterile injectables, the Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence would be on active pharmaceutical ingredients process and manufacturing technology to supply medicines to patients.