A massive terror bid has been foiled by Punjab police in Tarn Taran where an IED made with nearly 1.5 kilograms of RDX was seized from two people who were arrested on 8th May 2022. According to the police, the RDX was packed in a gunny bag and was recovered from the Naushehra area. The police are interrogating both arrested and getting more information about where and how the terrorists were planning to execute attack using these explosives.

The accused terrorists were arrested from a village in Tarn Taran. The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic box from the two arrested. The IED weighing over 2.5 kg was equipped with a timer, detonator, battery, shrapnel and 1.5 kg of RDX.

These arrests have come days after four people were arrested with the recovery of three IEDs packed in a metallic case (weighing 2.5 kg each) and one pistol in Karnal by the Haryana Police. The two accused terrorists arrested on Sunday 8th May 2022 are identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindu (age 22) and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga (age 40). Baljinder is a resident of the village Gujjarpura in Ajnala, Amritsar, and Jagtar Singh is a resident of the village Khanowal in Ajnala, Amritsar.

Bindu worked as a nursing assistant in a private hospital in Ajnala, while Jagga worked as a laborer. Both admitted that they carried out the activity for money and drugs. Besides the explosives, a Bajaj Platina motorcycle and two mobile phones were also recovered from the arrested accused terrorists.

Additional Director General of Police (Internal Security) R N Dhoke said, “The Tarn Taran Police had received information that Bindu and Jagga were roaming in the Naushehra Pannuan area carrying explosives. They were planning to carry out a blast to spread terror among people in the area. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranjit Singh sent police teams to conduct raids in the area and both the accused were arrested with an IED in a metallic box when they were going on a motorcycle after retrieving it from the abandoned place”

SSP Ranjit Singh said, “The initial investigation reveals that the accused persons had gone to retrieve the IED on the instructions of their accomplice identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala. Jobanjit is already facing criminal cases under the NDPS act and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO). A bomb disposal team of the Punjab Police later diffused the IED, which had nearly 1.5kg of RDX.”

An FIR, in this case, is registered under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Tarn Taran police station.

It is notable that on 5th May 2022, four suspected Khalistani terrorists were apprehended from Karnal in Haryana and a large cache of weapons was recovered from them.