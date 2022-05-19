An American author who had written a piece titled “How To Murder Your Husband” is now on trial for killing her husband.

According to the reports, American author Crampton Brophy, the author of the title “How To Murder Your Husband”, is accused of killing her 63-year-old husband, Daniel Brophy. The author is accused of shooting her husband using a gun which she had bought on eBay.

Brophy is also the author of the “Wrong Never Felt So Right” series of novels that include “The Wrong Husband” and “The Wrong Lover”.

On June 2, 2018, Brophy was found dead by students in a class. He had been shot twice. The investigators had stated that the barrel from the Glock handgun used in the murder was purchased by the suspect on eBay.

According to the prosecution, the security camera footage had captured Crampton Brophy’s minivan outside the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018, exactly the time her chef husband was killed in one of the school’s classrooms.

The prosecutors also alleged that the 71-year-old writer was struggling to make payments on her mortgage, however, she paid multiple life assurance policies that would pay out a total of $1.4 million in the event of her husband’s death.

“I do better with Dan alive financially than I do with Dan dead,” Crampton Brophy reportedly admitted before the court in Portland this week.

Earlier, Crampton Brophy had the court she has no memory of being there, however, she later acknowledged she must have been at the crime scene. She had insisted that she was in the area because she was driving around getting inspiration for a story.

“This is not a man I would have shot because I had a memory issue. It seems to me if I had shot him, I would know every detail,” the author had said.

Reportedly, Crampton Brophy admitted to having bought a Glock pistol, which she says was for her husband to protect himself when he went mushroom hunting in the woods. However, she contended that the missing barrel was purchased as part of research for an unfinished novel.

“There was a big separation between what was for writing and what was for protection,” she told the court.

That barrel that was used for killing has never been recovered.

Meanwhile, Crampton Brophy’s novel remains accessible online, and her books can still be bought on Amazon. Apparently, her blog on murdering a husband discusses methods and motivations for dispatching an unwanted spouse. These include financial gain and the use of a gun, although it notes guns are “loud, messy, require some skill.”

“But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us has it in him/her when pushed far enough,” the essay reads.