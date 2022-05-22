On Thursday (May 19), the police had busted a factory, printing fake currency, including counterfeit US dollars as well as Indian Rupees, in East Mathpara near Khagragarh in the Burdwan district of West Bengal.

A total of 3 people, namely, Gopal Singh, Bipul Sarkar and Dipankar Chakraborty, were apprehended by the police in the case. ABP Ananda reported that Gopal rented a house with two other women about 5 months ago where Gopal set up the factory.

They had introduced themselves as human rights activists while renting the house. As per a report in News 18 Bangla, there were a total of 3 women in the house. Two of them were said to be physically disabled. One of the women also had a child.

Given their medical condition, the neighbours treated them with sympathy. However, they were oblivious to the fake currency factory that was being operated from that house by the accused.

Burdwan police received information that several businessmen were being handed out fake notes in the area. After conducting a probe into the matter, the police raided the premises of the house on Thursday (May 19) and arrested the 3 accused.

“We had no idea about their operations. When we saw police vehicles outside the house, we realised that something was fishy. The accused would hardly interact with others. After the incident, we are now in a state of fear,” informed a neighbour to ABP Ananda.

Screengrab of the fake identity card used by Gopal Singh

The Burdwan police recovered 24 fake ₹500 rupee notes, worth ₹12,000. They also seized counterfeit US dollars, chemicals and paper for printing fake currency. To their surprise, the cops found fake Identity cards, affiliated with the CBI and Anti-Corruption Foundation of India, in the name of Gopal Singh.

The cops are now interrogating the accused to determine the locations, where the fake notes were being circulated. The trio were produced before a local court on Friday (May 20). According to News18 Bangla, Dipankar Chakraborty is the mastermind of the racket.

Accused Gopal Singh spotted with TMC leaders

After the matter came to light, an image of accused Gopal Singh sharing the stage with TMC leaders went viral on social media. The accused in the fake currency racket was seen alongside Trinamool Congress spokesperson Prosenjit Das, leaders Ainul Haque and Rasbihari Haldar.

Gopal Singh spotted with TMC leaders, image via Zee 24 Ghanta

The picture was taken at a sports event in Ward no.12 of the Burdwan district. While hitting out at the TMC, BJP leader Mrityunjay Chandra remarked, “We had doubts about TMC’s involvement in the racket. It has now turned out to be true. Earlier, we had seen the party’s involvement in the 2014 Khagragarh blast.”

TMC spokesperson Prosenjit Das, who was seen with Gopal Singh, has rejected the allegations, “BJP’s job is to level false allegations. The police investigation is underway. The truth will be unearthed soon.”