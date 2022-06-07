In a significant development in the Hyderabad gang rape case, the AIMIM MLA’s son, a minor and one of the five accused, has been booked and arrested. This is the 5th arrest made in the case. He was reportedly on the run following the incident.

On 28th May 2022, a 17-year-old minor girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The party was hosted by two of her friends. Some other boys also had met her in the same pub, from where she was taken in a Mercedes car and allegedly gang-raped by the accused. The Mercedes car in which the crime took place belongs to a TRS leader.

Earlier on Sunday, the police arrested the fourth accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case, who is also a minor. On Saturday, the police arrested two minors including the son of a senior Waqf board official in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. A day before, police had made their first arrest in the case, detaining one Saduddin Malik.

Besides, a report published in India Today said that the politically influential families of the five accused involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl that happened on the night of May 28th in the city’s Jubliee Hill area are using their political clout and influence to pressurise the victim’s family to drop charges against the accused.

Accused of the Hyderabad gang rape had misbehaved with another girl in the pub the same day

In another important development in the Hyderabad gang rape, reports have emerged suggesting that the accused had misbehaved with another minor girl in the same pub on the same day, where the gang-rape victim had gone to attend a party on May 28.

As per a report by Telangana Today, on Monday, Hyderabad police checked the footage from the pub’s CCTV cameras again as part of their investigation and discovered that the accused had misbehaved with another girl as well. The police are attempting to locate and speak with the girl, who appeared to be a minor.

The Hyderabad gang rape case

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, Section 376, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.