On Friday 24th June 2022, 35-year-old Akbar Miyana was arrested with his one aide by the railway police in Morbi district of Gujarat for trying to derail a local train in an attempt to take revenge for the bulldozer action initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government against the anti-social elements. Akbar lives in the Wakaner town of the Morbi district.

According to a report by The Indian Express, on June 12, Akbar attempted to derail a local train in the night by placing bricks on the tracks. He was assisted by Laxman Koli, a native of the Chandrapur village in the Wakaner taluka. After spotting the bricks, the railway’s loco pilot put the emergency brakes on the train. The incident happened at around 3.30 am. Several bricks were discovered by railway workers on a section of the railway line between Makansar and Wankaner railway station. The offender was apprehended by the railway police after they launched an urgent investigation using both technical and manual monitoring.

Deputy Superintendent of Rajkot division JK Zala said, “An FIR under Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons for trying to derail the Wankaner-Morbi DMU train. After a thorough probe, we zeroed in on these two men.” According to the police, the accused Akbar hatched the plan to derail the train as retaliation for the bulldozer action against rioters in Uttar Pradesh.

On 12th June 2022, large mobs of Muslims took to the streets of various cities in Gujarat in protest against Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The protest marches were organized in Surat, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot in Gujarat. On June 10, similar violent protests were carried out in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh. Stone-pelters destroyed many public and private properties across the states. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh took strict action against the rioters and razed the illegal houses of the conspirators behind these violent protests.