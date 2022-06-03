Veteran Congress leader, and former state president Bharatsinh Solanki has announced a short break from politics. With elections due later this year in the state, this has come as a major blow to Congress. Solanki announced this decision at a press conference to address the issue of the video featuring him that went viral this week.

In the viral video, Solanki’s wife caught him with a girl in the girl’s house, and that even led to a physical altercation. During the press conference, Bharatsinh Solanki leveled several allegations against his wife, with whom he has been having a long-standing dispute. He also talked about the girl seen in the video during the press conference.

In this press conference, Bharatsinh Solanki said, “This issue is going on for quite some time now and the people were asking why I am not saying anything about the matter. For seven months there was a certain political situation in Gujarat and a personal dispute for me. Because of this, many people told me to speak. Political situations have been a part of my life since I entered politics in 1992 and it still continues. In my 30 years of public life, there have been no allegations against me. But when we are about to go into an election, something new arises all of a sudden.”

Bharatsinh Solanki in a press conference said he is waiting for divorce with his second wife, petition for which is filed in the court, and open to have third wife after that https://t.co/vrddjnNrxs — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) June 3, 2022

About the girl seen in the viral video, Bharatsinh Solanki said, “About my viral video everyone was saying that I was involved in illicit activity with the girl, but I had gone to have ice cream. That house belonged to the girl Riddhi Parmar. Let me be frank and tell you that if I get rid of my wife, she will be ready to accept me and it will be my third marriage. If someone agrees to accept me, then I am destined to have a third marriage.”

Bharatsinh Solanki added, “Instead of talking about inflation and the problems of Gujarat, the focus has shifted to someone’s married life and it is presented as the prime problem in the society. Divorce is a thing that is discussed in many families in this country. If the discussions in the family don’t reach any conclusion then there is a court to decide it. Why frequently discuss it on a political platform with a political intent?”

Bharatsinh Solanki leveled allegations against his wife Reshma Patel

In this press conference, Bharatsinh Solanki accused his wife Reshma Patel of joining hands with the opponents of the Congress party and doing ‘all these dramas’ to cause damage to Solanki and Congress.

Bharatsinh Solanki said, “She has always talked about having the property in her name. Even when I was brought out of the ICU, she asks what about money. She is not interested in anything except where my money is kept. She sold the belongings of my house. During the lockdown, my wife had sold cars and threatened the servants, and dismissed them. My wife is only interested in money and property. I don’t have any children, so if I die, everything will go to my wife. But she lacks patience. She is only interested in wealth and she does only those things which would get her my wealth at the earliest.”

Leveling further allegations against his wife, Solanki said, “I had even stopped eating when they took me home from the hospital. There are instances when something was mixed in my food and tea. I sent a legal notice as my life was at risk. She has also claimed the property of her uncles. She would often go to the quack babas to inquire when and how would I die.”