The ongoing marital feud between the former cabinet minister and senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharat Solanki and his estranged wife Reshma Patel has been making headlines after a video surfaced on June 1, wherein Reshma Patel was seen creating a ruckus after she caught her husband red-handed with another girl in his bungalow in Anand. In the video that went viral, Reshma Patel was seen getting into a scuffle with the girl, reportedly with whom the Congress leader is in an extra-marital relationship.

Now, another video has surfaced where Reshma Patel, in a fit of rage, can be seen mercilessly pulling her husband’s alleged girlfriend’s hair and flinging her from one corner of the room to another. This video seems to be a continuation of the same video that went viral yesterday.

The Twitter user going by the handle @jimmyvyas shared four snippets from the video that went viral yesterday. Reshma Patel was seen tugging the girl’s hair and screaming at her angrily in the last snippet he provided, which did not appear yesterday.

The latter tries to hide her face and save herself from Reshma Patel who continues to assault her. A man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans tries to take the girl’s hand away from her face so that she can be filmed, but the girl continues to hide her face as someone on the other side continues to assault her.

The Congress party, which seems to be trying to market itself as the messiah for women, has neither spoken up for the rights of Reshma nor the girl who is being mercilessly assaulted. The party has maintained studious silence on the incident.

Video of the Congress leader Bharat Solanki, his wife, and his alleged girlfriend’s scuffle goes viral

In parts of the video that went viral yesterday, Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki was reportedly at his bungalow in Anand when Reshma Patel reached the house. When Resha entered the house, she found that an girl was present in the house. Reshma Patel got into a scuffle with her and created a ruckus. The entire incident was captured on camera. The viral video is said to have been shot by one of the people who came with Reshma Patel. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the person seen in the viral video is Bharatsinh Solanki.

In the video, it is seen that as soon as Reshma Patel opens the door and enters the house, Bharatsinh Solanki comes running and stops Reshma Patel and asks to call the police. However, Reshma Patel and the people accompanying her enter the house and Reshma Patel catches hold of the girl and starts beating her and pulling her hair. However, in the meantime, Bharatsinh Solanki appears to be stopping them.

In the video, ‘You are sitting with my husband… I won’t leave you…’ and more sentences like ‘Take the video of this’ and ‘Show your face’ are heard. Meanwhile, the girl is seen trying to hide her face.

There has been no reaction from Bharatsinh Solanki or the Gujarat Congress on the matter so far. Also, OpIndia can not confirm that the viral video is from Solanki’s house.

There has been a dispute between Bharatsinh Solanki and his wife Reshma Patel for a long time. Earlier both Reshma Patel and Bharatsinh Solanki had also issued public notices to each other. Reshma Patel alleged that she was being tortured as well as expelled from the house. It was also alleged that Bharatsinh Solanki was misbehaving with her and forcing her to divorce by misusing his political position.

In response to Reshma Patel’s notice, Bharatsinh Solanki also issued a notice saying that he has not been living with Reshma Patel for the last four years and that no one should use his name and identity to make financial transactions with his wife, and if anyone does, he (Bharatsinh Solanki) will not be responsible for any loss. After this Reshma Patel complained about the matter to Rahul Gandhi this year.