In the by-polls results of which have been declared today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat making Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua a member of Parliament. Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, a BJP candidate, also won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat by over 40,000 votes.

Following the results, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Victory in by-polls have sent an optimistic message regarding 2024 general elections. People have shown their trust in double-engine govt under PM Modi. People have given a clear message to ‘parivarvadis’, casteist & communalist elements.”

Dinesh Lal Yadav was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, but this time he has accomplished his retribution by defeating Akhilesh’s brother Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh. Both of these victories have increased the Bharatiya Janata Party’s and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold on Uttar Pradesh.

Popularly known as Nirahua, Dinesh Lal Yadav is a popular actor, singer and producer in Bhojpuri movie industry. He has acted in a large number of movies, many of which are blockbuster hits.

The outcome of this by-election is extremely significant because both Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan abandoned their Lok Sabha seats after winning assembly elections in Karhal and Rampur, respectively. The SP, on the other hand, was certain of winning both seats since Azamgarh has always been a Mulayam family bastion, and the aggression of Azam Khan’s family continues in Rampur.

The counting of ballots began at 8 AM under multi-tiered security for the three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats spanning across five states and Delhi, where by-polls were held on June 23. While the three Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur), seven assembly seats are distributed throughout Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi.

Tripura has the most seats with four — Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won the seat from Town Bardowali. This was a critical byelection for Saha since he needed to win to keep his position as chief minister.

Notably, in a severe blow for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) won the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was vacated by Bhawant Singh Mann after he became Punjab CM, and now AAP does not have any MP in Lok Sabha. Durgesh Pathak of the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi assembly by-election.