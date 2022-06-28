WB: Body of BJP worker found hanging from a tree, police claims suicide

On Monday (June 27) morning, the body of a 45-year-old BJP worker was found hanging near Patharchati Kabarsthan in the Kotaldighi area in the Bankura district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Kotulpur Police Station.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Sahadev Kha. The State unit of the BJP had alleged that the party worker was murdered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) miscreants, although the police claimed that there was no evidence of murder.

Following a preliminary investigation, the cops also claimed that Sahadev might have committed suicide due to mental depression. However, visuals suggest that the deceased was hanged only after being killed elsewhere.

#WestBengal: TMC goons brutally killed Sahadev Kha, a BJP karyakarta from the Kotulpur assembly constituency in Bishnupur.#TMC #PoliticalMurder pic.twitter.com/Kh6V0voCXe — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 27, 2022

Although the deceased’s family had filed no written complaint yet, the police had lodged a case of unnatural death. Sahadev’s body was sent to the Bishnupur district hospital for autopsy, which was recorded on tape.

Reportedly, the deceased worked as an ice cream vendor. Meanwhile, the BJP has rubbished claims made by the police. The party argued that Sahadev was an active BJP member who was working at Booth No.104 in Gopalpur Dhak Para of Kotulpur assembly constituency.

The saffron party alleged that Sahadev was killed when he returned home and his body was hanged from a tree to make it look like a case of suicide. The BJP, led by MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana, set up a blockade at National Highway No. 6.

Leader of Opposition in Bishnupur Municipality, Shukla Chatterjee, took out a silent candle march in memory of Sahadev. “Need immediate punishment for the murders,” read one of the posters. She was accompanied by other BJP workers.

While speaking about the matter, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari said, “The allegations of murder remain unsubstantiated. We ask everyone to not spread misinformation on social media/The BJP claimed that Sahadeb Khan, the deceased, was its member and he was killed allegedly by TMC supporters, a charge rubbished by the state’s ruling party.”

“We have initiated a proper inquiry into the matter. The place has been examined and circumstantial evidence has also been collected,” he added.

Son of BJP worker found hanging in West Bengal

Earlier, the 22-year-old son of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Khejuri in East Medinipur. Identified as one Debashish, he was the son of BJP booth worker Muktipada Manna.

The local BJP leadership has accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of the death of the boy. However, the West Bengal police claimed that Manna had committed suicide.

Shockingly, he was found dead on the same day as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal. During his visit, Amit Shah had accused Mamata Banerjee-led government of promoting a culture of political violence and political murder.