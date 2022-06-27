On June 27, RSS functionary J Nandakumar alleged that the censor committee of Kerala had denied a certificate to the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare’ by filmmaker Ali Akbar aka Ramasimhan Aboobakker. The film revolves around the 1921 Malabar genocide of Hindus by Moplah Muslims.

Left-Jihadi Censor Committee in Kerala denies censor certificate for Ali Akbar film ‘Puzha mutual Puzha Vare’ (River to River) exposing the truth of Mappila riots. @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/7KOjfNOS6Y — J Nandakumar (@kumarnandaj) June 27, 2022

In a post, J Nandakumar wrote, “Left-Jihadi Censor Committee in Kerala denies censor certificate for Ali Akbar film ‘Puzha mutual Puzha Vare’ (River to River) exposing the truth of Mappila (Moplah) riots.” He also tagged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in his post.

OpIndia tried to verify the claims independently but could not connect to the director Ali Akbar.

Who is Ali Akbar?

Ali Akbar is a director in Malayalam Film Industry. Recently, Akbar and his wife embraced Hinduism, and the director changed his name to Ramasimhan Aboobakker. Ali Akbar had said, “Ramasimhan is a person who was killed while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Tomorrow, Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name”.

Ramasimhan and his family were butchered by Islamists for converting to Hinduism from Islam in 1947. Ramasimhan, his brother Dayasimhan, Dayasimhan’s wife Kamala, their cook Raju Iyer and other members of the family were brutally butchered by Islamist Jihadists in Malaparamba, Malappuram district, on August 2 1947, just two weeks before the independence.

Renowned Malayalam director Akbar had in December announced that he was leaving Islam, protesting against those who had celebrated the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Ali Akbar had then revealed this on Facebook, where he also stated that he and his family would have no religion henceforth.

1921 Malabar genocide of Hindus by Moplah Muslims

The Malabar genocide of 1921 was a systematic campaign of jihad against Hindus. The genocide, orchestrated by the likes of Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji, Ali Musaliar and others, led to an estimated death of 10,000 Hindus in Kerala. It is believed that as many as 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the massacre. The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus was rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus.

The Moplah pogrom was described by the likes of Annie Besant and Babasaheb Ambedkar in their respective published books. Annie Besant described the events in her book ‘The Future of Indian Politics’ as, “They murdered and plundered abundantly, and killed or drove away all Hindus who would not apostatize. Somewhere about a lakh, people were driven from their homes with nothing but the clothes they had on, stripped of everything. Malabar has taught us what Islamic rule still means, and we do not want to see another specimen of the Khilafat Raj in India.”

Babasaheb Ambedkar, in his book, Pakistan or the Partition of India, wrote, “The blood-curdling atrocities committed by the Moplas in Malabar against the Hindus were indescribable. All over Southern India, a wave of horrified feeling had spread among the Hindus of every shade of opinion, which was intensified when certain Khilafat leaders were so misguided as to pass resolutions of “congratulations to the Moplas on the brave fight they were conducting for the sake of religion”. Even after 100 years of the event, the wounds of the genocide remain afresh in the Hindu conscience.