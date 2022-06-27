‘Crash Landing On You’ actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin announce their pregnancy

K-drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will be parents soon. Son Ye-Jin took to Instagram and uploaded an emotional post, announcing their pregnancy to her fans. The couple married on March 31 this year.

“A new life has come to us. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us,” Son Ye-Jin wrote.

“We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health…Be happy,” the South Korean actor added along with a picture of a scenic sunset.

The announcement sent her fans bouncing off the walls, with a raft of them congratulating the couple and sending wishes for Son Ye-Jin’s good health. The actor’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages after she announced her pregnancy.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, the lead actors of ‘Crash Landing On You’ had married earlier this year after years of dating

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, one of the most successful Korean actors of present times and the famous lead pair of the superhit drama ‘Crash Landing On You’, got married on 31 March 31 2022 after years of being in a romantic relationship. Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are famous worldwide for their portrayal of the lead pair of Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se-Ri in the superhit Korean drama ‘Crash Landing On You’.

The drama aired in 2019. The couple announced that they were dating in 2021. They had also acted together in a movie titled “The Negotiation’. They are both 40 and acclaimed actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Son Ye-Jin is the leading actress in the Netflix drama Thirty-Nine.