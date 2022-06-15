As per reports, the terrorists who killed school teacher Rajni Bala recently, have been trapped by the security forces in an encounter in the Kulgam region in Jammu & Kashmir. Rajni Bala was a school teacher working at a High School in the Gopalpora area, outside which some Islamic terrorists shot at her on 31 May.

#BREAKING | #JammuAndKashmir | Killers of Rajani Bala, a teacher who was assassinated in the valley, have been trapped by the forces in #Kulgam.



— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 15, 2022

In the earlier hours of Wednesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian’s Kanjiular area, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian, according to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

In addition to past terror incidents, Jan Mohd Lone was involved in the recent killing of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager, on June 2 in the Kulgam district. The encounter started at 12:50 AM on Wednesday. It was jointly conducted by the J&K Police and security forces.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 14, 2022

Earlier on Monday, two terrorists were neutralised in a confrontation in Srinagar’s Bemina area. These terrorists were also affiliated with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The altercation also resulted in minor injuries to one police officer.

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

Islamic terrorists have executed several civilians in recent targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Several Kashmiri Hindus, including those recruited under the PM Package, have been attacked by terrorists in the valley in recent months. The Kashmiri Hindus are being threatened with the exodus from the valley by creating a fearful environment for them.