Former Aligarh Muslim University student Fahad Zuberi, on whom the university imposed a lifetime ban, has now turned to denigrating Hindus for expressing their religious conviction. AMU imposed a lifetime ban on Fahad along with 3 others for offending Islamic religious sentiments in 2018. Fahad had also apologised for the same.

In a new move, Fahad has now resorted to vilifying Hindus for exercising their religious convictions and fighting for their cultural values. In an interaction with left-leaning portal Newslaundry, Fahad has remarked that Hindus have been divisive and that this attitude is going to persist even in the future.

“It’s not just about #Mathura or #Kashi or #Ayodhya. You look at what is happening on the Muslim spaces in Indian cities in general,” said @zuberi_fahad on how rising #Hindutva is targeting Muslim spaces of worship.



Tune into #NLHafta:https://t.co/kA0dj0iWO1 pic.twitter.com/9V2VEjOREU — newslaundry (@newslaundry) May 23, 2022

Fahad has stated with reference to the Kashi and the Mathura dispute that the issue has been an outcome of Hindu intentions and that this is not going to change. He said, “It’s not just about Mathura or Kashi or Ayodhya, you look at what is happening at Muslim spaces in Indian cities in general. We also saw what happened in Gurgaon, the Namaz row. Then we also saw attacks over putting loudspeakers in Mosques.”

Stressing that cities offer an urban space to people and implying that the Namaz in Gurgaon was justified, Fahad said, “These are the places which constitute an Urban space where people express their identity. We are seeing a new sort of violence in such places where certain people go and shout in front of a mosque. So this is not going to stop just with Kashi or Mathura. Assuming that would be wrong.”

In the conversation, Fahad along with other participants stressed that the issue is because Hindus have taken things into their hands and they are not going to stop. They asserted that the responsibility for this chaos lies with the Hindus and the Hindutva ideology as they are the ones who are attempting to change the status quo.

Who is Fahad Zuberi?

Fahad Zuberi is a former Aligarh Muslim University student and scholar who was banned for life by the university for uploading a ‘blasphemous’ photo on Facebook during the month of Ramzan in 2018. Nashra Ahmad, Fahad Zuberi, Omar Gazi, and Sushant Tank went on a trip on June 6 and posted a photo on Facebook. The image depicted the boys holding beer bottles and was captioned: “Iftari with musical stalwarts of Aligarh Muslim University. By Allah’s grace made three lapsed Sunni’s have Madira tonight (sic)… “

Following this, there was an outrage in the university with many students and activists demanding to behead them. Former vice-president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU), Nadeem Ansari, filed a case against them under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sensibilities and harming the religion via hate speech. It was then Fahad and others apologised for their deeds and requested to quash the FIR.