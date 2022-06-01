A 23-year-old woman from Germany has confessed before the world about her unusual yet ‘serious relationship’ with her toy aeroplane. Sarah Rodo, from Dortmund in Germany, identifies herself as ‘objectum sexual’, which refers to the sexual attraction towards inanimate objects. Rodo is attracted to planes and wants to marry Boeing’s replica that she says ‘completes her’.

Sarah Rodo has found her ‘boyfriend’ in her toy plane which she has named Dicki. She says she has dated men in the past but it is Dicki who has made her feel complete. Rodo said been attracted to objects since she was a teenager. At the age of 14, she realised she was in love with ICE 3, which is an express train.

Sarah even has two tattoos of her plane ‘boyfriend’. Source: Mercury Press and Media

Talking about her unusual love for objects, she said, “I noticed that I wasn’t attracted to people when I didn’t want to cuddle or become intimate with them, unlike my objects where I crave cuddles and being intimate. It’s the best sex I’ve ever had!” she notes. “I’ve had two relationships with men because I just wasn’t sure what my real sexuality was, but I soon realised that I can’t feel these romantic things for people,” Rodo said.

Sarah Rodo described her sexuality as ‘objectophilia’ and said she stands by it. Talking about Dicki, she said it is a miniature of a Boeing 737 which she has fallen in love with. Reportedly, Rodo has a selection of model aeroplanes based on the same model that she sleeps with. “Dicki takes up almost my entire bed. I love everything about him, but particularly his face, wings and engine. They’re so sexy to me.”

Sarah Rodo poses with her favourite Boeing 737 series. Source: Mercury Press and Media

Out of her love for planes, Rodo takes air journeys and feels incredibly happy while doing so. “I also fly very often so that I can simply feel and hear him. When I’m with my Boeing 737, I’m over the moon I love him so incredibly much. I just feel safe with him and want to spend all my time with him,” she states why she loves travelling by aeroplanes so much. Every time while stepping out of the house, Rodo takes a small model of her toy plane with her given her obsession with the object.

Talking about the amusement people have after listening to her story, Sarah Rodo said that most people cannot understand her love but a few of her friends have encouraged her after she came out. Rodo plans to marry her Boeing 373 toy (boyfriend) one day but fears something like this would not be encouraged in Germany.

Sarah Rodo is not alone

It seems Rodo is not alone in her unusual love for aeroplane toys. 28-year-old Sandra from Budapest has confessed bout her love for her toy jet – which she says is her ‘best partner she’s ever had’. Sandra, who works in the aviation industry loves to surround herself with planes. After a separation from her boyfriend in 2021, she dived into a full-blown relationship with her toy aeroplane worth 600 pounds which she calls ‘Luffancs’.