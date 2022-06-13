The Hyderabad police, investigating the Jubliee Hill gang rape case, has confirmed that the five accused, all kins of AIMIM MLAs and TRS leaders, had clinically planned the entire crime. They were carrying condoms and even used it while raping the 17-year-old girl in a moving car on the night of May 28.

“They even had condoms on them and used protection while committing the offence. We are trying to ascertain where they got the condoms from,” said the police official as reported by Times of India.

The police are now trying to verify whether the accused bought the condoms before entering the pub in Jubilee Hills or after they left the pub to head to a bakery and later to the crime scene on Jubliee Hills Road No 44, where they committed the heinous crime.

According to a report by TOI, the police brought the five accused, including 4 minors, to the Jubilee Hills police station where they will continue to interrogate them on Monday. The police will collate the Call Data Records (CDR) of all the accused and use them to question them further.

Accused took advantage of the victim’s ‘friendly attitude’ to sexually assault her: Police

The police said that on Sunday, during the interrogation, the accused had referred to the girl as ‘affable’ and confessed to taking advantage of her ‘friendly attitude’ to sexually assault her.

The report further quoted the police official as saying that during the questioning the Sunday, the police found some discrepancies in the statements of the five accused, so they were taken to Jubliee Hills Road No 44, to recreate the crime scene.

The police are also waiting for the potency test reports of the five accused from the doctors at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police to appeal Juvenile Justice Board to allow minor accused to be tried as adults to ensure maximum punishment

It may be recalled that the Hyderabad police had on the 9th of June, said that they will be pushing for the under-18 accused to be tried as adults so that they do not get lighter punishment on account of being juveniles. Out of the five who had been arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl that happened on the night of May 28th in the city’s Jubliee Hill area, 4 were minors.

As such, a minor cannot be sentenced to more than three years in prison under any circumstances. In this case, all minors are between the ages of 16 and 18, with one of them, the son of an AIMIM MLA, just a month short of becoming 18. The other minor accused also belong to politically influential families.

Earlier, reports had emerged about how the politically influential families of the five accused were using their political clout and influence to pressurise the victim’s family to drop charges against the accused.

According to the report, the accused’s family attempted to negotiate with the victim’s family through a few influential people, but the survivor’s family has been steadfast. The victim’s family has refused to give in to the pressure and has urged that the rapists be punished severely.

On 28th May 2022, a 17-year-old minor girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The party was hosted by two of her friends. Some other boys also had met her in the same pub, from where she was taken in a Mercedes car and allegedly gang-raped by the accused. The Mercedes car in which the girl left the pub belongs to a TRS leader and an Innova car in which the crime took place belonged to a Waqf Board functionary.