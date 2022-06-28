Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIslamists who beheaded a tailor for writing a social media post in support of...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamists who beheaded a tailor for writing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma arrested, had asked Muslims to behead others in a pre-recorded message

One of the murderers, Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari, can be heard saying that he will make the video viral on the day he will behead those who speak against Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
Udaipur Islamist
The Islamist murderer urged other Muslims to behead others speaking against Prophet Muhammad
8

Two Islamists who had brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur for posting a social media message in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have been arrested. The brutal killers were arrested from the neighbouring district of Rajsamand.

Earlier on Tuesday, 28th of June, the two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiyya Lal, on over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that have emerged, the two men entered the tailor’s shop as customers and grabbed to behead him with a knife.

In the horrific crime that has emerged following the Nupur Sharma controversy, it has been learnt that the incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

In a video recorded on 17th June, one of the killers urged Muslims to behead others who ‘defame’ Prophet Muhammad

In a video recorded on Friday, 17th of June, one of the murderers, Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari, can be heard saying that he will make the video viral on the day he will behead those who speak against Prophet Muhammad. Akhtari goes on to say that even though he is starting this trend of beheading people, other Muslims should take it forward and behead others who speak against the Prophet.

He also asked fellow Muslims not to worry about their families and businesses, as he himself is also doing a job but is only alive for the Prophet. Akhtari urged Muslims to behead others in the name of Allah after his beheading act. Saying that death is only a step to Jannat, he kept urging Muslims to remove the heads of people.

He also condemned those who were not willing to commit murders in the name of Prophet Muhammad, offering them bangles as a symbol of their weakness.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rajasthan: After Islamists behead Hindu man over post supporting Nupur Sharma, locals protest, CM Gehlot blames PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -

‘Oh Narendra Modi, hope knife reaches your neck as well’: Hindu man beheaded in Udaipur by two Muslim men for post supporting Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Patiala House Court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to four days of police custody

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News’ Md Zubair had transactions of Rs 50 lakh in the past three months, had promoted fundraiser for pro-Rohingya outfit in April 2022

OpIndia Staff -

‘Christians under attack’ redux: SC accepts plea moved by scam-tainted Archbishop alleging increased attacks against pastors and churches

OpIndia Staff -

9 organisations in Bihar, including one of Pasmanda Muslims, come together to talk about ‘communalism’, ‘caste census’, and ‘confused opposition’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, OpIndia speaks to Shankersinh Vaghela, one time friend and confidante of Narendra Modi who introduced ‘resort politics’

Siddharth Chhaya -

Of Free Speech and 295A: Why I partially agree and wholly disagree with the arguments of Prof Anand Ranganathan

Nupur J Sharma -

Here is how Teesta Setalvad leveraged her connections in media to plant the ‘mass grave’ story during the Gujarat riots

Pallav -

Gujarat riots: Congress takes three days to express ‘disappointment’ over SC verdict dismissing petition by ex-Congress leader Ehsan Jafri’s widow

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,377FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com