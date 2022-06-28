Two Islamists who had brutally beheaded a tailor in Udaipur for posting a social media message in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have been arrested. The brutal killers were arrested from the neighbouring district of Rajsamand.

BREAKING: Two youths have been arrested for beheading a man in broad daylight for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of #NupurSharama (Source : ANI) — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) June 28, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, 28th of June, the two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiyya Lal, on over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that have emerged, the two men entered the tailor’s shop as customers and grabbed to behead him with a knife.

In the horrific crime that has emerged following the Nupur Sharma controversy, it has been learnt that the incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

In a video recorded on 17th June, one of the killers urged Muslims to behead others who ‘defame’ Prophet Muhammad

In a video recorded on Friday, 17th of June, one of the murderers, Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari, can be heard saying that he will make the video viral on the day he will behead those who speak against Prophet Muhammad. Akhtari goes on to say that even though he is starting this trend of beheading people, other Muslims should take it forward and behead others who speak against the Prophet.

Murderer of Kanhaiyalal made video on 17th in advance that he will do someone's 'sar tan se juda'.



Such is the extremism among these people that they plan for such acts like it's UPSC exam. pic.twitter.com/INDhUchxVD — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 28, 2022

He also asked fellow Muslims not to worry about their families and businesses, as he himself is also doing a job but is only alive for the Prophet. Akhtari urged Muslims to behead others in the name of Allah after his beheading act. Saying that death is only a step to Jannat, he kept urging Muslims to remove the heads of people.

He also condemned those who were not willing to commit murders in the name of Prophet Muhammad, offering them bangles as a symbol of their weakness.