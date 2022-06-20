Monday, June 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Over 30 Congress workers detained by police ahead of PM Modi’s visit, were...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: Over 30 Congress workers detained by police ahead of PM Modi’s visit, were planning to ‘Gherao’ the PM

KPCC has announced protests against Agnipath Scheme across the state along with other organizations. A heavy Police force has been deployed in various parts of the state amid PM’s two-day visit.

OpIndia Staff
KPCC workers detained by Karnataka Police
Karnataka Police detained KPCC workers planning to gherao PM ahead of his visit (Image: SS from video by Imran Khan/Times Now)
66

On June 20, Chikkamagalur Police detained 30 Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Kisan Cell workers in Bengaluru for planning to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the state today.

As per Times Now report, the KPCC workers were planning to ‘Gherao’ the PM. KPCC has announced protests against Agnipath Scheme across the state along with other organizations. A heavy Police force has been deployed in various parts of the state amid PM’s two-day visit. Journalist Imran Khan of Times Now posted a video of KPCC workers getting detained by Karnataka Police. They could be heard raising slogans while being pushed in the Police van.

Agnipath Scheme Protests

On June 14, the Government of India announced Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces. Owning to the misinformation and provocation by various segments, including opposition leaders, professional protesters and people with a vested interest, there have been incidents of rioting and violence across several states against the scheme. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also opposed the scheme. Rahul Gandhi has warned the Government that the scheme would meet a similar fate as the farm laws if not repealed immediately.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarnataka police, PM Modi visit, PM Modi Bengaluru
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,111FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com