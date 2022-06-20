On June 20, Chikkamagalur Police detained 30 Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Kisan Cell workers in Bengaluru for planning to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the state today.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka, a bid to ‘Gherao’ the PM has been foiled with 30 plus KPCC Kisan Cell workers being detained by the Police.



Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) shares the latest updates.#Karnataka #PMModi | @prathibhatweets @anchoramitaw pic.twitter.com/UREJafJWoC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2022

As per Times Now report, the KPCC workers were planning to ‘Gherao’ the PM. KPCC has announced protests against Agnipath Scheme across the state along with other organizations. A heavy Police force has been deployed in various parts of the state amid PM’s two-day visit. Journalist Imran Khan of Times Now posted a video of KPCC workers getting detained by Karnataka Police. They could be heard raising slogans while being pushed in the Police van.

More than 30 people belonging to KPCC Kisan cell have been detained by #Chikkamagalur #Karnataka police. They were planning to partake in *Go back Modi* protest in #Bengaluru by showing black flags. pic.twitter.com/8qYB6dPMTi — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 20, 2022

Agnipath Scheme Protests

On June 14, the Government of India announced Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces. Owning to the misinformation and provocation by various segments, including opposition leaders, professional protesters and people with a vested interest, there have been incidents of rioting and violence across several states against the scheme. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also opposed the scheme. Rahul Gandhi has warned the Government that the scheme would meet a similar fate as the farm laws if not repealed immediately.