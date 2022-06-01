Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna Sharma Munde has come up with new allegations against the minister on Wednesday 1st June 2022. She made a sensational statement saying, “If I play a CD, Maharashtra will be shocked.” Besides, she also alleged that Dhananjay Munde is responsible for her mother’s suicide.

Karuna Sharma held a press conference in Mumbai, in which she has levelled several serious allegations against Dhananjay Munde. She said, “Dhananjay Munde got my sister Renu Sharma imprisoned on false charges because she was going to make a big revelation about Dhananjay Munde at a press conference; but before that, she was arrested by the police.”

She further said, “No action is being taken on the complaint I have given against Dhananjay Munde. The NCP is backing Dhananjay Munde. I was respecting Pawar Saheb till now. However, in this case, it is sad to see that he is backing such persons.”

Karuna Sharma alleged that her mother committed suicide because of Dhananjay Munde. She said, “My daughter Shivani Dhananjay Munde was scheduled to hold a press conference. However, she remained absent from the press conference as she was threatened. The arrest action was taken against us due to pressure from Dhananjay Munde. It was because of him that my mother committed suicide. I have evidence that I am Munde’s first wife. I have not spoken to my sisters trusting Munde since 2008. Munde misused his ministerial post. Pawar should remove Munde from the post of minister. We have evidence that Dhananjay Munde has illicit relations with other women as well.”

Karuna Sharma’s sister accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape; claims police apathy

Earlier this year, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna Sharma Munde accused him of being involved in multiple extra-marital affairs and hiding six children he conceived of them.

It is notable that the truth about Dhananjay Munde’s affairs unfolded in January last year when Renu Sharma tweeted alleging that he raped her repeatedly in the year 2006 and a police station was not ready to lodge her complaint. After the allegations increased the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Munde had clarified in a Facebook post about being involved in a relationship with Karuna Sharma and having 2 children out of wedlock. However, he dismissed all allegations made by her sister Renu and asserted that this was a ploy to threaten him.

Starting on September 5, 2021, Karuna faced judicial custody for two weeks in a case of murder and was booked under the Atrocities Act. Karuna was in Beed, the turf of Munde, and was soon to expose the wrongdoings of her husband Dhananjay Munde before her arrest. In December same year, at a press conference in Ahmednagar, she announced her entry into politics while announcing her new party, “Shiv Shakti Sena.”