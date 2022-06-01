On May 31, the Kerala High Court allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together. They were forcefully separated by their parents and family members. Adhila had filed a Habeas Corpus petition in court after her partner Fathima was taken away by her parents. The Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran allowed Fathima to leave with Adhila.

In her Habeas Corpus petition, 22-year-old Adhila had alleged that her 23-year-old partner Fathima was forcefully taken away by her parents. During the hearing, Justice Chandran observed that the consenting adults could live together. The court directed the local Police to produce Fathima in the court on May 31. She was brought to the court by her family.

Fathima expressed her desire to leave with Adhila, which was accepted by the court and passed an order for the same. Speaking to news agency ANI, Adhila said though the court allowed them to live together, they were not ‘free’ yet. She said, “It was tough & drained us emotionally. We got a lot of support from people from the LGBTQ community. With the Kerala High Court order, we are happy & free. Actually, we are not completely free as our families are still threatening us.”

Adhila expressed concerns on social media

Recently, Adhila took on social media and expressed concerns about her partner Fathima who was allegedly abducted by her family members. According to the Facebook post, the lesbian couple escaped their houses and landed at Vanaja Collective in Kozhikode on May 19. Following this, Noora’s family caused a ‘problem’ at Vanaja Collective. The pair refused to accompany the families in the presence of the Police. But Adhila’s parents arrived and assured them that they would look after the partners. They took them away after they agreed in writing to accept responsibility for the two.

The love story began in Saudi Arabia

Adhila revealed in the video that she and Noora fell in love during their senior secondary days in Saudi Arabia. “We were in a relationship from that point forward, and when our parents discovered, we convinced them that it was finished. But we maintained our relationship,” Adhila said.

“We finished the degree, and now I have a job in Chennai,” says Adhila, who belongs to Binanipuram, near Aluva. Her companion, Noora, is from Kozhikode. Adhila claims she has lost communication with Noora. She said that the Thamarassery Police humiliated them and even refused to file a complaint.

Adhila had earlier stated that Noora’s family is forcing her into ‘conversion therapy’ via a counsellor from Malappuram.