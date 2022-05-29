A woman from Kerala has taken to social media to express her concern for the safety of her lesbian partner, who has allegedly been abducted by her own family members. Fathima Noora and Adhila Nassrin’s ordeal has been disclosed in a Facebook post with a video in which Adhila Nassrin alleges that her partner Fathima Noora has been kidnapped by Noora’s mother.

The video has been posted by Gargi H, a volunteer of Vanaja Collective, an organisation that claims to be engaged in “healing and creative exploration” of LGBTIQ+ and other marginalised groups. Gargi shared the information, as well as two audio snippets of Adhila detailing the incident.

According to the Facebook post, the lesbian couple escaped their houses and landed at Vanaja Collective in Kozhikode on May 19. Following this, Noora’s family caused a ‘problem’ at Vanaja Collective. The pair refused to accompany the families in the presence of the police. But Adhila’s parents arrived and assured them that they would look after the partners. They took them away after they agreed in writing to accept responsibility for the two.

According to the post, the lesbian couple was subjected to emotional torment and blackmail. “They couldn’t even sleep at night,” Gargi writes.

After Noora’s mother abducted her, a complaint was filed at the Thamarassery Police Station on May 23. When the couple expressed their wish to live together, they was brought to the Binanipuram Police Station in Aluva and permitted to go without a complaint being filed.

However, on May 24, Noora’s mother and many others arrived at Adhila’s residence, assaulted her, and kidnapped Noora. After learning that Adhila had been attacked, Vanaja Collective contacted the Binanipuram Police.

When the cops arrived at Adhila’s residence, they found Noora had been kidnapped by her mother. Adhila requested police protection and was placed in an Aluva short-stay facility. According to the post, authorities at the Thamarassery Police Station told Vanaja Collective on May 27 that nothing could be done because it was a case of parents beating their children.

The love story began in Saudi Arabia

Adhila reveals in the video that she and Noora fell in love during their ‘Plus-2’ days in Saudi Arabia. “We were in a relationship from that point forward, and when our parents discovered out, we convinced them that it was finished. But we maintained our relationship,” Adhila said.

“We finished the degree, and now I have a job in Chennai,” says Adhila who belongs to Binanipuram, near Aluva. Her companion, Noora, is from Kozhikode. Adhila claims she has lost communication with Noora. She said that the Thamarassery Police humiliated them and even refused to file a complaint.