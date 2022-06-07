On Tuesday, the Kolkata Police arrested video blogger Roddur Roy from Goa on charges of abusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee during Facebook Live session over the KK concert death. “Roddur Roy has been arrested in Goa and will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand,” a senior Kolkata police official was quoted.

According to the reports, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta on June 4 filed a police complaint at Chitpur police station against Roy for using derogatory remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee. The complaint stated that Roy during the Facebook Live session over the KK concert death made fun of Banerjee’s literary award.

He also criticized the West Bengal government over the death of singer KK after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. Dutta in his complaint stated that Roy was a repeat offender and had ‘maligned the state of West Bengal’ and ‘perennially uses derogatory remarks against our police force’. Reports mention that later Roy also posted a video on YouTube challenging the police to arrest him.

Dutta on June 7 saluted the Kolkata Police for taking prompt action against Roy. “This Vile person Roddur Roy who recently abused our Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee and our Nat GS. Sh Abhishek Banerjee, Mayor Jb. Firhad Hakim and Sh Madan Mitra are arrested by Goa. I, Salute Kolkata Police for this prompt action”, he tweeted.

Roy is known for his controversial social media posts and YouTube videos making derogatory comments against politicians and leaders. Earlier in the year 2020, he had posted a video in which he was seen abusing PM Narendra Modi, the National Flag of India, and the country. “Go to hell PM Narendra Modi, Go to hell India. I need dopes”, he roughly said in the video.

No action was initiated against him after his disparaging video against PM Modi. Also, in the same year, the Kolkata Police had initiated an investigation against Roy, for allegedly hurting people’s sentiments by vulgar distortions of Rabindranath Tagore’s songs. He had shot to fame after these videos, in which he replaced the lyrics in Tagore’s songs with expletives, went viral on social media.

However, within days after the YouTuber had posted a nasty video criticising Mamata Banerjee over singer KK’s death, the vlogger had to pay the price, with the Kolkata Police hightailing it to Goa and arresting him.