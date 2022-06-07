A 22-year-old newlywed woman named Nusrat Imran Qureshi was allegedly tortured and murdered by her in-laws for dowry in the Hasnabad area of Jalna, Maharashtra. Qureshi was taken to a local Dargah by her in-laws where they stuffed her mouth with lemon, fluttered peacock feathers on her head, assaulted and later choked her throat. Reportedly, the victim died after they all returned home.

According to the reports, Nusrat, a resident of Roshangaon, Badnapur got married to Imran Qureshi in March 2022. After a month or so, the victim’s in-laws began to harass her for dowry. The victim’s husband Imran Qureshi had demanded Rs 1 lakh from Nusrat’s family for setting up a business.

Meanwhile, Nusrat also discovered that Imran was involved in an extra-marital affair. She informed her parents about Imran’s affair and also sent them recordings to prove her claim. Later Nusrat’s in-laws began to spread rumors that the victim was psychologically unstable and that she had begun behaving absurdly.

On May 31, Imran’s family members took the victim to the local Dargah and stuffed her mouth with lemon. As a part of Islamic practice, they also fluttered peacock feathers on her head and then choked her throat. After they returned home, Nusrat breathed her last. The Police took cognizance of the incident and recovered the dead body from Imran’s residence.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where family members of Nusrat said that the victim was murdered by her in-laws. In the police statement, the family members of the girl said that she was tortured and harassed for dowry. “Nusrat’s husband Imran had an extramarital affair. She had sent us the recording”, they confirmed.

API Santosh Ghodke, Hasnabad Police Station informed Opindia that Nusrat’s husband Imran Mahmood Qureshi, mother-in-law, and father-in-law Mahmood Qureshi have been arrested in the case. Ghodke added that the victim’s other relatives have also been booked.

According to the reports, FIR has been filed against Imran, his parents, both the sisters, and other relatives named Shahrukh Qureshi, Javed Qureshi, Shabanabi Nasir, Nasir Qureshi, and Khatunbi Qureshi. Further investigation in the case is underway.