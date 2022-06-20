Iranian actress and model, Mandana Karimi, has been at the receiving end of backlash from Islamists after she uploaded a video of her dancing and twerking in a burqa. Karimi, who is based in India, has appeared in several Bollywood films like Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp.

In an Instagram post on Friday (June 17), the actress was seen wearing a burqa and twerking. In her post sharing the video twerking in a Burqa, she wrote, “I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS. No hates just bunch of people making a film.”

Reportedly, Mandana Karimi was in Istanbul at that time and was shooting at a clothing shop.

Soon after, Islamists descended on her Instagram account and hurled the choicest of expletives at her.

“Shame! Do not disrespect hijab like this. At least think once before doing such actions!” wrote one Islamist. Another co-religionist inquired, “What else is left for you to do to get work?”

Screengrab of the comments on Instagram

“Shameless woman, you have made a mockery of burqa,” asserted Muzamil Aslam. One Islamist referred to her as ‘Harami Kutiya (bastard bit*h)’ and ordered her to maintain the dignity of the burqa.

“Please don’t make people hate you. No one knows what you are from inside. So they judge you, and judge you hard,” another user said.

Screengrab of the comments on Instagram

Several users also used derogatory and misogynist labels for Mandana Karimi, including ‘Nachaniya’, ‘Madarjat’ and ‘Chinaal’ (prostitute)

Screengrab of the comments on Instagram

Mandana Karmi and her Lock Upp confession

Earlier in April, the Iranian actress drew media eyeballs after she confessed to being impregnated by a famous director. She said when she was struggling with separation and divorce from her ex, she got into a relationship with a famous director. This was the time when she could not trust men in general, but that person projected himself as someone who could be his friend.

She said, “In the outside world, he talks about women’s rights. He talks about how women have to be independent, how women have to take their power into their own hands, and he is someone who is an idol to many people, the young generation who want to become a filmmaker or even just a normal teenager.”

Karimi added that her relationship went on for a year and a half. She kept it a secret as she was not yet divorced and did not want anyone to know about it. During the lockdown, they became closer and started living together.

They became close, and it reached a point where he started saying that he loved her and wanted to be with her. She said, “He told me he wanted to move out of India with me. We should plan a family, and we did plan a pregnancy. But when it actually happened, he completely backed off.”