Thursday, June 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPatna HC refuses anticipatory bail to one Wasif Hasnain, accused of posting a Facebook...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Patna HC refuses anticipatory bail to one Wasif Hasnain, accused of posting a Facebook video with derogatory remarks on Goddess Durga

After considering the submission, the Court decided that Hasnain's case was not suitable for anticipatory bail.

OpIndia Staff
4

The Patna High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail, protecting one Mallick Wasif Md. Hasnain @Basu from arrest. The man is accused of sharing a video containing defamatory and derogatory remarks against the Hindu deity Goddess Durga on his Facebook account. After taking the facts and circumstances of the case into consideration, the bench of Justice Sudhir Singh denied the pre-arrest bail to Wasif Hasnain, reports the legal news portal Law Beat.

According to the report, Hasnain had moved the Patna High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him under IPC 153(A), 295(A), 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of IT Act, pending in the court of Sub Judge 1, Jehanabad.

The lawyer appearing for Hasnain argued in the court that the latter his been falsely implicated in the case. He said that Hasnain was unaware of the defamatory video against the Hindu deity uploaded on his Facebook account. The lawyer contended that Hasnain’s Facebook account was hacked and that he had no knowledge of the same.

He further claimed that Hasnain had no criminal history and that no charges of witness tampering had been levelled against him.

Meanwhile, objecting to the pre-arrest bail, the counsel representing the State government in the case, argued before the bench of the Patna High Court that there were specific allegations that the videos posted by Hasnain were defamatory and had disparaging remarks against Goddess Durga. He added that Hasnain’s act was nothing more than an attempt to disrupt society’s social peace.

After considering the submission, the Court decided that Hasnain’s case was not suitable for anticipatory bail. Nevertheless, it stated that if Hasnain surrenders to the court and requests normal bail, the case will be assessed on its own merits, unaffected by this judgement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hyderabad: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabs the collar of a police officer on duty in the AICC protests against ED

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Jehanabad, Chhapra see vandalism and arson by youth protesting against Agnipath recruitment scheme who claim they want to ‘protect the nation’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Attacking Prophet Mohammed means death, Kamlesh Tiwari was killed after 5 years’: Islamic cleric issues threat over alleged blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand stone quarry case: How a sitting CM approved mining licence for himself, granted forest & environment clearances to himself

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: ‘On sale’ posters come up outside almost 150 Hindu shops and houses after stone-pelting incident in Giridih, locals allege police apathy

OpIndia Staff -

Musician Vishal Dadlani tells Indian Muslims ‘they are loved’ after Islamists ask for beheading of Nupur Sharma over Prophet Muhammad remarks

OpIndia Staff -

NCPCR asks Police probe use of children in Kanpur violence, reports emerge that kids were fed Biryani to pelt stones & petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala’s Zeenat Banu hides gold in sanitary pad, Md Iqbal wraps gold in condom and puts in his rectum: Both arrested at Mangaluru airport

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj Violence: After bulldozing house of mastermind, UP govt to auction houses of absconding accused if they don’t surrender

OpIndia Staff -

Fake news peddler CJ Werleman share misleading old video to label Police as ‘Hindutva radicals,’ Islamists use it to threaten Hindus with bomb blasts

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,180FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com