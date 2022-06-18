Saturday, June 18, 2022
HomePoliticsPawan Khera offered a lollipop of the communication department in Congress for his 'tapasya'...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pawan Khera offered a lollipop of the communication department in Congress for his ‘tapasya’ after he whined about Rajya Sabha seat

All India Congress Committee announced Pawan Khera's immediate appointment as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department of the party.

OpIndia Staff
Pawan Khera offered a lollipop for his 'tapasya' after he whined about Rajya Sabha seat
Pawan Khera will be the chairman of media and publicity for the Congress party
7

Three weeks after Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera whined about being overlooked for Rajya Sabha nominations, the party has now decided to give him a consolation prize.

On Saturday (June 18), the All India Congress Committee announced his immediate appointment as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department of the party.

In a press release signed by the party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal, it noted that the appointment of Pawan Khera has been made with the approval of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Screengrab of the press release of the All India Congress Committee

“Hon’ble Congress President has approved the appointment of Shri Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department, with immediate effect,” the press release read.

It must be recalled that Pawan Khera had earlier expressed disappointment after he was sidelined for the Rajya Sabha nominations. The party had favoured Imran Pratapgarhi and Randeep Surjewala amongst others for the Upper House of the Parliament over Khera.

After Congress Party released a list of its ten candidates from seven states for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, in a cryptic tweet, Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi, “My penance must have been lacking somewhere”.

Later, he posted a tweet and sounded apologetic about his earlier remarks.

“Of course, I have ambitions and I sometimes get disappointed. I’m a human being, after all. But, once the party takes a decision, I will fight to the hilt to defend that decision. And I will try and be a better congressman. That’s the way I look at life and ambition,” he had tweeted.

In place of Khera, who was one of the contenders for the seat from Rajasthan, Congress chose Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari. Surjewala, who contested 2019 Haryana state assembly elections, lost his Kathial seat to a BJP candidate.

However, looks like the Congress party is now trying to placate Pawan Khera by offering him the post of the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department of the party.

Pawan Khera was not the only Congress leader disappointed with the Rajya Sabha nominations, Nagma Morarji had also expressed her unhappiness after being overlooked, but she is yet to get any reward for her ‘tapasya’

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,155FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com