During the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández with a Nandi-themed Dokra Art from Chattisgarh as a gesture of goodwill from the people of India. PM Modi is in Germany for two days beginning Sunday for this year’s summit, to which he has been invited as a special guest.

PM Modi gifted Nandi-themed Dokra Art from Chattisgarh to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández



This particular art-piece is a figure of ‘Nandi –The Meditative Bull’. According to Hindu mythology Nandi is considered as the vehicle (mount) of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction pic.twitter.com/nzGnzbbmBi — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

It is worthy to mention that Hindus worship Nandi since it is regarded as the carrier (mount) of Lord Shiva (Mahadev), the lord of devastation. According to the Shivmahapurana, Nandi, who is commonly shown as a seated bull facing the Shivling in a Shiv temple, is Mahadev’s most adored and fortunate follower.

Nandi is often shown seated in many temples. Standing Nandis can also be seen in a few temples, although they are uncommon. Nandi was designated as the primary protector of Mount Kailash, Mahadev’s home. As a result, he is also regarded as the protector of any Shiv temple.

It is worth noting that there is a Nandi in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex, which faces the disputed Gyanvapi complex. Following the discovery of the Shivling in the Gyanvapi complex, people concluded that the 353-year wait for the Nandi statue facing the site where the Shivling emerged was ended.

Also, PM Modi gifted Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa a Dokra Art with a Ramayana theme from Chattisgarh.

PM Modi gifted Dokra Art with Ramayana Theme from Chattisgarh to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa



Dokra Art is non–ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used pic.twitter.com/g3kc1TzrxH — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joe Biden are among the other international leaders attending the G7 Summit.

In addition to India, Germany, the summit’s host, has invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa as guests to recognise the democracies of the global south as allies. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Germany on Sunday and was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He will leave Germany today and go to the United Arab Emirates to convey his condolences for the death of the country’s former leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.