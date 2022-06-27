In a video shared by news agency ANI, the American president Joe Biden can be seen walking up to PM Modi to greet him and exchange pleasantries at Germany’s Schloss Elmau ahead of the G7 Summit 2022.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen conversing with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, ahead of a group photo, when the US President walks up to the Indian Prime Minister and taps him on his back. The two leaders then shake hands and exchange warm greetings. The video was reportedly captured when the leaders gathered for a group photo, prior to the commencement of the summit.

The G7 Summit is being held at Schloss Elmau in Germany. PM Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for this year’s summit, where he has been invited as a special guest. The other world leaders who are taking part in the G7 Summit are UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joe Biden. The leaders, according to reports will be discussing various important global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security and counter-terrorism at the G7 summit.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Prime Minister Modi, who reached Germany on Sunday, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau.

PM Modi had a busy itinerary today as he attended marathon meetings with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Later in the evening, PM Modi met the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Modi has been sharing snippets of the G7 summit on his official Twitter handle. “Excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz. Thanked him for the warm hospitality during the @G7 Summit. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like commerce and energy. We also had deliberations on furthering environmentally friendly growth for our planet,” Tweeted PM Modi while sharing his picture with the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

He also shared snippets of him addressing the G7 summit, where he highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing. Modi also called on rich nations comprising the G7 grouping to support India’s efforts towards meeting its climate commitments. Modi said, “India’s dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance. There’s a misconception that poor countries… cause more damage to environment. But India’s history of over 1,000 years completely refutes this view. Ancient India has seen a time of immense prosperity,” said the Indian PM.

Modi further said, “We hope rich countries of G7 will support India’s efforts. A huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India.”

“India has world’s first fully solar power operated airport; India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade…. We achieved target of 40 per cent energy capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister further said the roadmap for the next 25 years is ready when India will celebrate 100 years of its Independence. “India is now becoming the centre of traditional medicines. We have made the world hold their nose with the power of yoga,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the new education policy and said that India is the first nation to do so in the twenty-first century. The Prime Minister discussed the advantages of learning medicine in one’s own language.

Modi further said that the ‘hota hai’, ‘chalta hai’ (It happens, things happen like this) mentality is India’s past. It has now changed to ‘karna hai’, ‘karna hi hai’, ‘samay pe karna hai’ (have to do it and do it on time).

The Prime Minister concluded his address by saying that Indians who have settled in foreign countries are India’s envoys and its brand ambassadors.

Modi also posted pictures of him meeting various world leaders like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany.

On June 28, Modi will depart from Germany and fly to the United Arab Emirates to express his condolences for the loss of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s former leader.