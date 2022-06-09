On Thursday 9th June 2022, a Mumbai crime branch team visited Pune to investigate a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan. In this case, Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal was interrogated, according to a police official. Siddhesh Kamble is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Prominent screenwriter Salim Khan was relaxing on a bench in Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk on Sunday when an unknown individual left a letter there threatening him and his star son Salman Khan. Salim Khan subsequently approached the police with the assistance of his security staff, and an FIR was registered at Bandra police station under Section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Later, the Mumbai Police recorded Salim Khan and Salman Khan’s statements in the case.

The official said that the police will also question Kamble about the threatening note that was left on a bench in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. On Wednesday, some Delhi Police officers came to Pune in connection with the investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Musewala last month.

The Delhi Police stated on Wednesday that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in their custody, was the mastermind behind Sidhu Musewala’s murder. Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, the ADG (Law and Order) of Maharashtra, said on Wednesday that Kamble is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Santosh Jadhav, another suspect in the Sidhu Musewala murder case and a close ally of Kamble, has been identified as a shooter from Pune, he added.

A team led by Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sangram Singh Nishandar arrived at the Pune Crime Branch office on Thursday morning and began questioning Kamble. Police are investigating if members of the Bishnoi gang sent the threatening letter to writer Salim Khan and his son and actor Salman Khan on a bench in Mumbai.