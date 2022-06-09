Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSiddhesh Kamble questioned in Salman Khan threat case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's connection being investigated
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Siddhesh Kamble questioned in Salman Khan threat case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s connection being investigated

Police are investigating if members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent the threatening letter to writer Salim Khan and his son and actor Salman Khan

OpIndia Staff
47

On Thursday 9th June 2022, a Mumbai crime branch team visited Pune to investigate a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan. In this case, Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal was interrogated, according to a police official. Siddhesh Kamble is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Prominent screenwriter Salim Khan was relaxing on a bench in Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk on Sunday when an unknown individual left a letter there threatening him and his star son Salman Khan. Salim Khan subsequently approached the police with the assistance of his security staff, and an FIR was registered at Bandra police station under Section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Later, the Mumbai Police recorded Salim Khan and Salman Khan’s statements in the case.

The official said that the police will also question Kamble about the threatening note that was left on a bench in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. On Wednesday, some Delhi Police officers came to Pune in connection with the investigation into the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Musewala last month.

The Delhi Police stated on Wednesday that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in their custody, was the mastermind behind Sidhu Musewala’s murder. Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, the ADG (Law and Order) of Maharashtra, said on Wednesday that Kamble is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Santosh Jadhav, another suspect in the Sidhu Musewala murder case and a close ally of Kamble, has been identified as a shooter from Pune, he added.

A team led by Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sangram Singh Nishandar arrived at the Pune Crime Branch office on Thursday morning and began questioning Kamble. Police are investigating if members of the Bishnoi gang sent the threatening letter to writer Salim Khan and his son and actor Salman Khan on a bench in Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NSA Doval did not say ‘we will teach lesson to those who insulted the Prophet’ during meeting with Iranian foreign minister, clarifies MEA

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress holds ‘Biryani’ protests demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over gold smuggling case, police use water cannons on protestors

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Sharma’s head will be found somewhere and torso somewhere else, will behead those oppose azaan and hijab’: Threatens radical Islamist at Jammu mosque

OpIndia Staff -

“Another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities”: MEA condemns vandalization of Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Alleged involvement of cops Nawab Ahmad, Akmal Khan and Naeem Akhtar, foreign funding, minors used as shields: New angles emerge in Kanpur violence case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani politician and meme star Aamir Liaquat Hussain, whose 3rd wife had called him ‘worse than Devil’, found dead in his house

OpIndia Staff -

Mobocracy makes democracy bend to its will, the State bends down to accommodate the most violent, most vocal group

चंदन कुमार -

Naveen Jindal gets death threats for ‘controversial’ tweet, demands security from govt, suspects hand of ‘toolkit’ gang in turning his tweet into a global...

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: 306 years ago, Mughals had stuffed Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s mouth with his son’s liver and heart before cutting...

Siddhi Somani -

Prophet remarks row: Maharashtra Police summons Naveen Kumar Jindal over FIR in Bhiwandi, asks to appear on June 15

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,888FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com