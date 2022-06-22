Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor before offering prayers at Shiva temple, netizens react

Though some Twitter users claimed it was a photo-op, in reality, what Draupadi Mumru did is part of the culture followed by many devout Hindu women.

Draupadi Mumru
Draupadi Mumru swept floor at Shiv temple (Image: ANI)
On June 22, NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited her neighbourhood temples to offer prayers following the announcement. Early morning she visited Rairangpur Jagannath Temple and also visited a tribal worship place called ‘Jahira’.

Later, Murmu visited a Shiva temple, where she swept the floor before offering prayers. The video of her temple visit has gone viral on social media platforms.

Netizens react to Murmu’s dedication to the temples

It is a general practice for many people to first perform some seva, like cleaning the floor, at the temple before offering prayers. Murmu was also seen following the traditional way of prayer at a Shiva temple, that is, offering respect to Nandi and murmuring one’s wishes to Nandi, because it is believed that Nandi will convey one’s wishes to Lord Shiva.

Another user, Sibasis, said, “This is our dharma and culture.”

Dhaneswar Mallik also pointed out that it is Odisha’s culture.

Twitter user Vivek Kumar praised her gesture and said, “Feeling proud as an Indian what a humble human being is going to be our respected President. Shivji se parthana hai ki Draupadi mam hi president bane.”

Twitter user Krishna Shukla pointed out that her grandmother follows the same routine. He said, “Real culture. Hmree dadi aaj bhi dwar pe chota sa mandir phle roj saaf krti hai fir pooja krti hai.”

Shalini Bharadwaj said, “is a grassroots politician has many firsts to her credit, she was also in consideration for the presidential post in 2017.”

Another Twitter user Shrin said, “Some remain grounded no matter how big their stature has become. Proud that she is becoming the 1st person of our great country.”

Many devout Hindus follow the same practice

Though some Twitter users claimed it was a photo-op, in reality, what Draupadi Mumru did is part of culture followed by many devout Hindu women. A Twitter user VS Anitha pointed out that before starting any good work, everyone visits a nearby temple. The women of the family sweep the temple premises as a mark of respect for the Deity. She said, “That’s an age-old tradition.”

It is notable here that devout people sometimes also wash the temple steps, or bring sandalwood paste and flowers from their garden to their local temples. Such acts are common in many Indian Hindu communities. It is notable here that during the Rathayatra festival in Puri, the erstwhile ruler of Odisha Gajapati Maharaj also sweeps the Ratha, as a ritual known as ‘Chhera Panhara’, with a broom with a golden handle. The Rathas start only after that.

NDA announced Draupadi Mumru’s name as Presidential candidate

On June 21, BJP Chief JP Nadda announced Draupadi Mumru’s name as a Presidential candidate. She will fill her nomination on June 25. The elections are scheduled for July 18, and the results will be announced on July 21. The new President will take charge on July 25.

