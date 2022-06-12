Sunday, June 12, 2022
Ranchi violence: Mother of rioter killed during the riots says she is proud of her son for sacrificing his life for religion

OpIndia Staff
Ranchi
Mudassir was killed in police firing during Ranchi riots. Image Source: OpIndia YouTube Channel
3

Islamists took to the streets of various cities across the country and carried out violent protests against Nupur Sharma on 10th June 2022. In the violence that erupted during the protests in Ranchi, two stone-pelters were killed in the police firing to control the violent mob. A video of the mother of one of the deceased has now appeared on social media in which she has said that she is proud of her son who laid his life for the religion.

In the video, the lady said, “My little boy is martyred for our Islam. Today, this mother is proud that he has laid his life for the Prophet. He has attained martyrdom. I don’t have any sorrow.”

It is notable that two rioters succumbed to their injuries on 11th June 2022 in Jharkhand’s Ranchi after protests erupted in the city on Friday. The rioters who died due to bullet injuries were identified as Mudassir alias Kaifi and Sahil. The woman in this video is said to be the mother of Mudassir who caught a bullet in the police firing during the riots.

During the violence in Ranchi, vehicles were torched and vandalized and heavy stone-pelting took place. A senior local Police officer was also injured during the violence along with some other police personnel. As per reports, the rioters also opened fire during the violence. Police had also fired in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which came out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans. Several people were injured during the course of the violence.

Nationwide protests by Islamists against Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad

On the 10th of June 2022, Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz. The extremists had taken to the streets to protest against the comments on Prophet Muhammad by the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, like many other states, saw the protests turn extremely violent, with outraged Islamists resorting to stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism. In some places, these mobs even opened fire.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

