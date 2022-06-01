On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Police registered a case against BJP state chief K Annamalai, former National Secretary H Raja, and over 5,000 people for protesting and marching towards the state Secretariat in Chennai demanding to reduce petrol and diesel prices. The Police stated that the BJP leader had violated the law by organizing the protest on fuel prices without permission.

Tamil Nadu | Case registered on BJP State President Annamalai, former National Secretary H Raja, and over 5,000 people for protesting and marching towards state Secretariat at Chennai demanding to reduce petrol and diesel prices without permission: Police Officials — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

According to the reports, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit had staged a massive protest at St. George Fort in Chennai on May 31 demanding the DMK-led government to honour its poll promise by effecting a cut in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4 litre as well as subsidize cooking gas cylinders. The protest that was joined by thousands was led by BJP state chief K Annamalai.

“DMK government had promised in their manifesto that they would reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. PM Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state govt to fulfill what it has promised in its manifesto”, Annamalai said during the protest march from the venue in Egmore to the state Secretariat.

DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. PM Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state govt to fulfill what it has promised in its manifesto: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai pic.twitter.com/UNXTEJyDLL — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Pertinently, the BJP Chief had criticized the state for not fulfilling the poll vows. He also had criticized Tamil Nadu Finance Minister for his remarks against the Central government. On May 22, after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan accused the Centre of ‘exhorting states to cut taxes’. “Centre didn’t ask before hiking fuel prices; why to exhort states to cut VAT now”, he had said on Twitter.

🤔The Union Government didn’t INFORM, let alone ASK for ANY state’s view when they INCREASED Union taxes on Petrol ~23 Rs/ltr (+250%) & Diesel ~29 Rs/ltr (+900%) from 2014



Now, after rolling back ~50% of their INCREASES, they’re EXHORTING States to cut



Is this Federalism ? https://t.co/moYsfqHtdL — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) May 21, 2022

Responding to these remarks, Annamalai said, “Did the finance minister of Tamil Nadu discuss with the Central government before releasing the election manifesto, in which they promised to cut the fuel and gas prices. After 2014, Tamil Nadu has increased VAT by Rs 7 per litre thus earning Rs 19,000 crore. Though they promised to reduce the petrol price by Rs 5 it was only cut by Rs 3 and kept the price of diesel unchanged.”

Taking to Twitter on May 31, the leader also stated that if the DMK government continues anti-people approach, the BJP members will go on a one day satyagraha across all the districts of Tamil Nadu. “Cadres across Tamil Nadu will assemble in Trichy in large numbers post our Satyagraha for a demonstration against the DMK Govt! That will surely mark the beginning of the end of DMK rule for TN!”, he tweeted.

cadres across Tamil Nadu will assemble in Trichy in large numbers post our Satyagraha for a demonstration against the DMK Govt!



That will surely mark the beginning of the end of DMK rule for TN!



4/4 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 31, 2022

The case has been registered in the Egmore Police station under 3 sections including illegal crowd gathering and stopping government officials from doing their duty.