Thursday, June 23, 2022
Guwahati: TMC workers protest outside the hotel where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying, detained by police

Former Congress leader and TMC's Assam unit president Ripun Bora led the protest against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs outside Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati

OpIndia Staff
TMC
TMC workers protested outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati where Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are currently staying. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
59

As the political drama in Maharashtra is reaching to more interesting turn with every passing hour, Trinamool Congress party’s workers in Assam have tried to take the advantage of this political development to get some easy publicity. On 23rd June 2022, many TMC workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hoteernment in Guwahati, where Eknath Shinde and MLAs supporting him are currently staying. Later they were detained and taken away from the spot by police.

Former Congress leader and TMC’s Assam unit president Ripun Bora led the protest. A party worker said during the protest, “Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But Chief Minister is busy toppling Maharashtra Government.”

The protesting TMC workers also said that they won’t allow horse trading of MLAs of another state in Assam. However after some time of sloganeering, police arrived and detained them. The TMC leaders and workers were loaded onto buss and taken away from the gate of the five star hotel.

The whole political unrest in Maharashtra started after reports of cross-voting during MLC elections, where the BJP won five seats despite lacking enough numbers in the assembly. Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders, went untraceable after the results. Later it was reported that the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena were lodged in a hotel in Surat from where they shifted to Assam.

Amid the political stir, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has left his official residence ‘Varsha’ along with his family members. The reports of him leaving the official residence came hours after he issued a statement that he was ready to step down from CM post if the rebels return to Mumbai and asks for his removal. He said, “If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri.”

In the resolution signed by the rebels, it was stated that the ideology of Shiv Sena was compromised in the last two years. They also expressed their dismay over alleged ‘corruption in the government’ referring to the cases of Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who are currently lodged in jail. Now, TMC workers in Assam have taken this opportunity to gain some publicity and protested outside the hotel in Guwahati where the rebel MLAs are currently staying.

