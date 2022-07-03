Son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and a former minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray has questioned the security provided to the Shiv Sena MLAs from the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. All the MLAs from the Shinde camp were brought to the Maharashtra Assembly under tight protection ahead of the election for the post of assembly speaker.

“What are you scared of? That some of your MLAs may run away? Why so much fear?” Aaditya Thackeray said ahead of the election which was won by NJP’s Rahul Narvekar to become the new speaker of the Maharashtra assembly.

Thackeray said that even Ajmal Kasab, the perpetrator of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai wasn’t provided so much security in Mumbai after his arrest.

The newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP government is now set to face the floor test on the 4th of July to prove its majority.

Threats to MLAs from Eknath Shinde camp

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP and Usshav Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut had issued a series of implicit threats against the ‘rebel’ Shiv Sena MLAs after they had left for Guwahati.

Speaking to ANI a few days ago, Raut had said, “The (Eknath Shinde) faction that’s challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads.”

In another statement to NDTV, Sanjay Raut had directly threatened the rebel MLAs with street violence. When he was questioned about the future of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, he stated, “Let all the MLAs come to the floor of the House. We will see then. These MLAs who have left… will ultimately have to come back to Maharashtra. They will find it difficult to return and move around in Maharashtra.”