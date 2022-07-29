A suicide blast rocked the Kabul International Cricket stadium during the Shpageeza Cricket League T20, an IPL-like tournament held in the Afghan capital. All players were rushed inside a bunker following the blast.

The blast occurred during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. United Nations officials were present at the stadium when the attack took place.

The spectators were seen rushing to safety as chaos engulfed the stadium following the explosion, triggering panic and tensions among all those present in the stadium.

Multiple casualties have been reported from the stadium. Social media websites are rife with videos of the attack that took place in the Kabul International Cricket stadium.

Footage : There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/wM7qMsVDpR — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

No terror group has taken the responsibility for the attack so far.

The Shpageeza Cricket League, an IPL-like professional T20 tournament, was started by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013.

It is worth noting that Afghanistan has been marred with isolated attacks taking place across the length and breadth of the country, particularly after the Taliban stormed to power in August last year. Since then, disparate militia groups, in their bid to exert their dominance, have launched attacks, particularly against the minorities.

A few days back, an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. In June, several blasts roiled Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the terror attack on the gurdwara that had resulted in the death of two people, including a Sikh community member.