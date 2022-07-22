Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Kill the pigs': African Swine fever in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad, authorities ask for immediate...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Kill the pigs’: African Swine fever in Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad, authorities ask for immediate culling

Orders to kill 300 pigs were issued after samples from two farms tested positive for African Swine Fever

OpIndia Staff
African Swine fever in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad, immediate culling ordered
The Kerala government banned the movement of pigs and their meat from neighbouring states two weeks ago.
137

Several cases of ‘African Swine Fever’ (ASF) were reported in two animal husbandry facilities in Kerala’s Wayanad district, putting two districts in north Kerala on high alert. After testing samples at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, the illness was diagnosed in the pigs of two animal husbandry centres in the Wayanad district.

According to an Animal Husbandry Department official, after the death of many pigs at a facility, samples were sent for testing. The findings have now verified this fever, and orders have been issued to slaughter 300 pigs. The department stated that measures are being made to prevent the infection from spreading.

In addition to Wayanad, a warning has also been issued in Kozhikode. The Kerala government banned the movement of pigs and their meat from neighbouring states two weeks ago. Health experts have also advised consumers to properly cook red meat before eating it.

Following a warning from the central government earlier this month, the state has so far increased biosafety precautions. According to the central government, incidences of ‘African Swine Fever’ have been detected in Bihar and various northeastern states. The Mizoram government also slaughtered around 37,000 pigs in May when the African swine fever virus was discovered. 

African swine fever is a highly infectious viral illness that affects both wild and farmed pigs, with a high fatality rate. The virus is very resistant in the environment, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), and may persist on garments, boots, wheels, and other materials. It may also flourish in swine products like ham, sausages, and bacon.

There is no vaccination for the illness, and it poses no harm to humans, although it has a significant impact on the pork sector and farmers’ livelihoods. As a result, if adequate safeguards are not undertaken, human behaviour can play a significant role in the transmission of this pig disease across borders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,903FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com