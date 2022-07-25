‘The Kashmir Files’ has been the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year. Not just box office success, the film got critical acclaim as well as it kept destroying records in cinemas. While The Kashmir Files became a raging topic of discussion across every Indian household, the man who produced the film stayed away from the limelight. Abhishek Agarwal, who believed in the concept of the film and put his money behind the project, pretty much stayed out of the media focus even as the film kept touching record highs.

With two more highly ambitious projects in “Karthikeya 2” and “Tiger Nageswara Rao” coming up from Abhishek Agarwal, OpIndia spoke to him about his upcoming projects, as well as ‘The Kashmir Files’ and its phenomenal success. Below is the transcript from the interview.

Question – How has your life as a film producer changed after the massive success of ‘The Kashmir Files’? Can you please share your experience?

Answer – More than as a producer, it gives me immense satisfaction as an individual. Every night I go to bed with happiness that I have done something for the country and society by showing the truth and pain of our brothers in Kashmir. My family is now the whole of India. I would be supporting anything which is good for the nation. I would be going to any extent for my country, my religion, and my culture.

Q – You are producing ‘The Delhi Files’ along with Vivek Agnihotri. What is the film about and how is it different from ‘The Kashmir Files’?

A – ‘The Delhi Files’ is too early to discuss.

Q – What was your equation with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi throughout the making of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and now? What do you like about them?

A – I approached Vivek Ji and he trusted me immensely to travel together on this life-changing journey. The journey was tough but there was always the constant support of Vivek Ji and Pallavi Ji. The honesty of both to tell the heart-wrenching tale of Kashmir is admirable and inspiring. Both of them are National Award winners and it was a pleasure knowing them and working with them. They are now my family.

Q – Let’s move to your upcoming movie ‘Karthikeya 2’. What prompted you to produce this movie? What excited you about this film to put your money into this?

A – ‘Karthikeya’ was a successful film and when Chandoo, the director, came up with the script for ‘Karthikeya 2’, I wanted to be on board because of the nature of the film and it became one of my dream projects. The movie deals with Lord Sri Krishna and his greatness. There are thrilling elements in the movie which would be liked by one and all. I will be taking ‘Karthikeya 2’ to the Hindi audience and I am confident that they would like it because of the interesting subject.

Q – The theme of the movie ‘Karthikeya 2’ is based on the secrets of Dwarka and Sri Krishna. Do you think numerous movies could have been made about our culture and heritage? Our real history was ignored by Bollywood. Who do you find responsible for this?

A – Karthikeya 2 is one of my dream projects. And we have produced it on a large scale. Our country and Sanatana Dharma are home to rich culture, heritage, history, and stories. ‘Karthikeya 2’ deals with the mystery of Lord Sri Krishna and the city of Dwarka, which now lies submerged in the Arabian Ocean. To tell any story from our culture there needs to be a lot of research and needs to be told without altering facts and beliefs. This is tricky and hence it is an un-treaded path. Bollywood has refrained from telling such stories and with the scenario slowly changing, we might get to see stories based on our culture and heritage.

Q – Recently, the lead actor of ‘Karthikeya 2’ Nikhil Siddhartha said that some Bollywood movies of recent times veered toward demeaning our culture. Do you agree with him? People are angry with Bollywood for its anti-Hindu propaganda. What are your views on this?

A – There have been instances where a few Bollywood films have demeaned our culture and have hurt the sentiments of the public. It is high time that makers should realize that people are now well aware and they have to be sensitive towards our culture and beliefs. Everything sells is no longer a valid attitude.

Q – You are producing a very big movie named ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ with Ravi Teja, who is fondly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’ among his fans. Do you think he has the potential to join the PAN-India league constituting the likes of Prabhas and Yash?

A – Ravi Teja is an actor and star whom everyone loves in Telugu. The hard work and efforts he has put to be the Mass Maharaja are appreciable. While there is no comparison between stars, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ will surely take Ravi Teja closer to everyone across the nation.

Q – Are you sure that the Hindi audience will like TNR? What would you like to say to the Hindi audience about this movie?

A – ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biographical film based on one of the most notorious thieves of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. The story surely has a global appeal and the way our director Vamsee readied the script has given us the confidence to make the movie in multiple languages. The scale of the film and the emotions involved will surely work in the Hindi market as well.

Q – Recent movies of Ravi Teja were not as successful at the box office and he is going through a dull phase in his career. What makes you believe in him and TNR?

A – Ravi Teja is a seasoned star and has nothing to prove. TNR is a subject that is entirely new for Ravi Teja as well and he is putting in his best to play the titular role. I’m sure that Ravi Teja will be back at his best with his next projects and Tiger Nageswara Rao

Q – You met PM Mod after the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’. What was the experience of meeting him? What do you like about PM Modi?

A – That was a lifetime moment for me. PM Modi Ji appreciating the film is one of my greatest achievements. PM Modi Ji has been striving for the betterment of our nation for many years. The devotion and sincerity he puts into his job are inspiring. Thanks to his efforts, India has taken a center stage on the global map.

Q – Your next movie ‘Karthikeya 2’ is clashing with Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ & Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Both are very big movies. What is your take on that? Do you think people’s anger with Bollywood would help your movie?

A – Since it is a festive weekend, multiple movies are bound to clash at the box office. The audiences would embrace good cinema and good content. All the films have different genres, so there is no competition as such. I would like to extend my best wishes to all the films which are releasing.