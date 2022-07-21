Thursday, July 21, 2022
Some people are creating communal tension in the name of ‘fact-checking’, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur says in Parliament

While speaking in the Parliament, Anurag Thakur said that it is important to know who are these 'fact-checkers'

Anurag Thakur was speaking during the Question Hour of the ongoing Monsoon session (Image source: Deccan Herald)
Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that there are certain people who are creating communal tensions in society while hiding behind the label of ‘fact-checker’ and it is important to identify such people. The minister was speaking during the Question Hour of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

While speaking in the Parliament, Anurag Thakur said that it is important to know who are these ‘fact-checkers’ and if anyone files a complaint against them, then action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.

Thakur also said that his ministry is not involved in taking any action against such people in case of police complaints, and it is the responsibility of the various state governments where complaints get filed to proceed in such cases as per the law.

The minister was speaking in Rajya Sabha on a question related to fake news. He made these remarks while referring to the recent arrest and the subsequent bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair over his tweets hurting Hindu sentiments.

Mohammed Zubair granted bail by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no justification to keep the petitioner in continued detention especially since the gravamen of allegations in UP FIRs is similar to that in Delhi police FIR,” Justice DY Chandrachud noted while granting bail relief in all the cases filed against Zubair.

With respect to the quashing of the FIRs against Zubair, Justice Chandrachud said that the Delhi police FIR has offences of cognate nature which is similar to the UP police FIRs and therefore, it would be needed to club together all FIRs and hand them over to one investigating authority.

