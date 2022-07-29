Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, manhandled a police officer deployed outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal while protesting over the local body polls. In the visuals that have emerged from the protests, Singh is seen breaking the police cordon and holding a cop by his collar.

#WATCH | Congress MP and senior leader Digvijaya Singh entered into a scuffle with Police personnel and held one of them by their collar earlier today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IgLVvPvyOx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 29, 2022

Singh and other Congress leaders were a part of a protest and have alleged that the local body polls were rigged by the BJP government in the state, and that the police and administration were working under the pressure of the government.

BJP candidate Ram Kunwar Gurjar won the District Panchayat elections in Bhopal amid protests from Congress leaders who alleged that the polls were compromised.

Digvijaya Singh alleged that nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates and accused the BJP of kidnapping Congress district panchayat members. “Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here. nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people, who cast votes. It’s a violation of election rules,” the Congress MP claimed.

A scuffle also broke out between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and police outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal after Congress alleged that police acting at the behest of the ruling dispensation. In order to ensure that polls took place smoothly, the police cordoned off Congress leaders and supporters who had gathered outside the building over protest against the state government. In their bid to enter the District Panchayat office, Singh and other Congress supporters tried to break through the cordon, resulting in clashes with the on-duty police officials, videos of which have gone viral on social media.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a police officer by his collar during protests against ED in Hyderabad

However, this is not the first time that a Congress leader has displayed brazen contempt toward law enforcement officials. Earlier last month, senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury had grabbed the collar of a police officer on duty during the AICC protests against Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad.

During the protests, members of Congress clashed with police officers attempting to control the scene. When the officers were attempting to take Renuka Chowdhury into custody while handling the situation, she and the cops got into a dispute. Renuka Chowdhury lost her calm and grabbed the collar of a police Sub-Inspector.

The police officer was seen maintaining restraint and not taking any coercive action against Renuka, even while some other Congress worker tried to calm Renuka down and move her hand away from the policeman’s collar.