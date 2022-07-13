On Wednesday, 13th July 2022, Supreme Court refused to pass an interim order to stop the bulldozer action against anti-social elements in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The court postponed the hearing on the plea against the bulldozer action till August 10.

The Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind filed PILs alleging that authorities in states like UP and MP are using bulldozer action to destroy the homes of people accused in cases like riots. The Supreme Court asked orally if it could issue omnibus orders preventing the demolition of unauthorized structures while hearing these PILs.

SC refuses to pass interim direction staying demolitions across states. While hearing on a plea filed against demolitions in UP, a bench of Justices B. R Gavai and P. S Narasimha says it cannot pass omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action against the violators. pic.twitter.com/50lxATWK2n — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 13, 2022

The bench of Justices BR Gavai and PS Narasimha said in their oral observation during the hearing, “Rule of law has to be followed, no dispute. But can we pass an omnibus order? If under the Municipal law the construction is unauthorized, can an omnibus order be passed to restrain authorities?”

याचिकाकर्ता जमीयत उलमा हिंद ने कोर्ट में कहा नियमों का उल्लंघन कर बुल्डोजर चलाए जा रहे हैं। जिन पर आरोप है उनके घर ढहाए जा रहे हैं।एक समुदाय को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।यूपी ने जमीयत की याचिका पर उठाया सवाल।कहा कार्रवाई नियम मुताबिक हुई है किसी एक समुदाय के खिलाफ नही हुई@JagranNews — Mala Dixit (@mdixitjagran) July 13, 2022

The petitioner’s lawyer Dushyant Dave claimed that the government is targeting riot suspects with selective action. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and counsel Harish Salve appeared for the state. SG retorted saying that there is no other community in India, but there is just the Indian community. He added that the petitioners are creating a sensationalizing hype unnecessarily. Now the matter will be heard next on August 10.

After the allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma, there were violent protests in many cities across the country. The illegal constructions owned by the miscreants involved in these riots were demolished by the local administrations in the states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. A petition against this action was taken to the Supreme Court by Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind. The apex court has now refused to order an interim stay on such bulldozer action.