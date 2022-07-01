Congress supporter and self-proclaimed ‘social activist’ Jyotsna Dhankhar Gulia took to Twitter to call former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a ‘prostitute’ and wish for her death in the crudest language imaginable.

Ever since Supreme Court Judges blamed Nupur Sharma for the brutal Udaipur murder, and accused her ‘loose tongue’ for setting the entire country on fire, it has set off a new round of hate against Nupur Sharma. Already facing several death and rape threats, Nupur is once again under attack for her comments during a news debate on the Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

Following the comments by the Indian Supreme Court, a Congress leader from Delhi, Mukesh Sharma, commented that as per Supreme Court’s comment Nupur Sharma should apologise to the entire country. The comments that followed that post were full of misogynistic hate against Nupur.

Among the hateful comments that followed, was a comment from the ‘activist’ and Congress supporter Jyotsana Dhankhar Gulia. Jyotsana has shared pics on her Twitter account with Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala and her participation in the Congress protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over their questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Scam case.

In her comment, Jyotsna wished for the death of this ‘prostitute’ in crude Hindi, referring to Nupur Sharma.

When some users found this remark too distasteful and asked police to take a note of it, they were greeted with more crude remarks from Jyotsna.

Going through the Twitter profile of this ‘social activist’, one can see her support for Congress, and her pics with senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala, among others.

While she may not find anything wrong with her comment and is continuing to brazen it out, Twitter found it too unpalatable even for their platform and decided to remove her tweet for violating their rules.

However, with Supreme Court Judges blaming Nupur Sharma for the violence across the country and the Udaipur beheading, more people are now likely to say the same line that Jyotsna did in her highly unsavoury tweet.