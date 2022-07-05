Amid the massive floods in the state of Assam which have still affected more than 18 lakh people across 23 districts, the Indian National Congress used the disaster to promote and advertise the Congress party and its leader. On Monday, the Congress Youth members distributed the flood relief packets with a picture of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi printed on them to the flood-affected persons in Assam.

The Indian National Congress sent its relief team to Kanchanpur of the Cachar district in Assam which is the most affected area due to the floods. The workers led by Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV distributed the food and grain packets to affected persons and also branded the party in Assam. The food packets had photographs of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Assam Congress MLA Shibamoni Bora printed on them.

The food packets, rations, and essentials were also distributed to the flood-affected persons in the Longai area of Karimganj, Assam. “The SOSIYC relief team continues to visit Assam’s flood-affected areas to help those in need”, tweeted IYC president Srinivas BV on Monday. In the series of tweets, he also added that the Congress youth workers were sailing in the flood-affected areas and were providing essentials to the affected persons.

This is after, Rahul Gandhi last week asked its workers to extend assistance to flood-affected persons in Assam and work for their rehabilitation. “I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue and rehabilitation operations,” the former Congress Chief had said. However, the cost of branding and advertisement was figured out to be more than the cost of essentials provided to the affected as all the essentials had labels of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders fixed on them. Also, the boats in which the Congress workers sailed had party flags hoisted on them.

It is important to note that IYC president Srinivas BV who flaunted the relief work on Twitter which had the images of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, had earlier mocked BJP in Uttar Pradesh for using the pictures of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi on free Salt, Dal, Oil packets that were distributed to poor people. “What Next? Can we expect Modi Ji’s picture on the wood used in the crematorium”, he roughly had tweeted in Hindi.

In 2021, the BJP amid the COVID spread in Uttar Pradesh distributed free oil, grains, and other essentials to the poor people. The packets had photographs of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi who had extended help to poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Congress then had termed the distribution of food packets as ridiculing the poor and had said that the BJP govt was ‘rubbing the salt on the wounds of poor people. “They are trying to play with the self-respect of the poor”, Congress’s Ashok Singh had said. Srinivas BV had expected to see the images of PM Modi on the wood used in the process of cremation and had indicated that the number of deaths amid the COVID spread had increased due to the BJP-led government.

The natural disaster that occurred in Assam affected about 22 lakh people from across the state out of which 18 lakhs still stand affected. Many areas of Cachar district’s badly impacted Silchar town still remain submerged. The Assam Chief Minister meanwhile presented a cheque for Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the ten people who lost their lives in the Silchar disaster during his recent visit.