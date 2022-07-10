On July 9, former President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump once again pushed for keeping biological men out of women’s sports. Trump was speaking at Anchorage in Alaska to support Governor Mike Dunleavy, Kelly Tshibaka, candidate for US senate, and Sarah Palin, candidate for US Congress from Alaska. During his address to the people present at the rally, he said, “We would also keep men out of women’s sports.”

Donald Trump highlighted a swimming event where a “person with a man’s body” competed and won the women’s competition comfortably. He also joked how the female athlete competing in the same competition got injured when the ‘contestant with male body’ swam by her. He also talked about weightlifting where a similar thing happened, and a contestant with a ‘male body’ broke records in a women’s competition.

Trump added, “It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed. People do not like to talk about it. People think it is politically incorrect, I don’t. Somebody has to do it.”

This is not the first time Trump has been critical of the woke agenda. On June 26, he had said during a rally in Mendon, Illinois, “We will get critical race theory out of our schools, out of our military, and out of every part of our federal, state, and local governments. They say it is politically incorrect but let’s say it anyway. We will also keep men out of women’s sports. Is that okay?”

In February 2022, during his Texas Rally, he promised to keep men out of women’s sports if he got reelected. Calling it ridiculous, he said, “We will ban men from participating in women’s sports.”

FINA banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s competitions

Recently, on June 19, Swimming’s world governing body, FINA, banned transgender athletes from competing in elite women’s competitions and formed a working group to establish an open category for them.

The decision was made during a general congress meeting after members of the body heard a report from a transgender task force.

Reports suggest that according to the new eligibility policy of FINA, male-to-female transgender athletes would be allowed to compete only if “they can establish to FINA’s comfortable satisfaction that they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 (of puberty) or before age 12, whichever is later”.

Female athletes felt uncomfortable sharing locker room with ‘biologically male’ trans athlete

Earlier, in January 2022, it was reported that the female swimmers of the University of Pennsylvania slammed the school for allowing transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to swim against women swimmers. The teammates had also complained that they felt uncomfortable sharing the locker room space with Lia. The female swimmers were forced to share the changing room, and locker room with 22-year-old Lia Thomas, who is biologically a male.