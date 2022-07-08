Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, reports Japan media

According to officials, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, reported Japan’s NHK WORLD News. He was earlier shot at earlier while delivering a speech in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo was attacked by a miscreant who shot him in the city of Nara. Abe was attacked from behind while he was delivering a speech in western Japan. He has been immediately taken to hospital and was undergoing treatment. However, he has now been declared dead.

According to the reports, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the city of Nara on Friday to address a campaign event. The leader was delivering a speech at the event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the sound of gunshots was heard. Abe showed no vital signs after he was shot and was immediately shifted to the hospital injured.

According to the eyewitness, the accused arrived from behind at the time when the former PM was delivering the stump speech. “The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke”, the eyewitness was quoted.