Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, reports Japan media
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, reports Japan media

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo was attacked by a miscreant who shot him in the city of Nara. Abe was attacked from behind while he was delivering a speech in western Japan. He has been immediately taken to hospital and was undergoing treatment. However, he has now been declared dead.

OpIndia Staff
2

According to officials, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, reported Japan’s NHK WORLD News. He was earlier shot at earlier while delivering a speech in the city of Nara, near Kyoto.

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo was attacked by a miscreant who shot him in the city of Nara. Abe was attacked from behind while he was delivering a speech in western Japan. He has been immediately taken to hospital and was undergoing treatment. However, he has now been declared dead.

According to the reports, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the city of Nara on Friday to address a campaign event. The leader was delivering a speech at the event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the sound of gunshots was heard. Abe showed no vital signs after he was shot and was immediately shifted to the hospital injured.

According to the eyewitness, the accused arrived from behind at the time when the former PM was delivering the stump speech. “The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke”, the eyewitness was quoted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,311FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com