Friday, July 8, 2022
Japan: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot while delivering a speech, suspect arrested, Abe airlifted in critical condition

The Police reportedly have detained a man in a grey shirt who attacked the former Prime Minister. The accused shot Abe with a gun which has been seized by the Japan Police. The attack happened at around 11:30 am after which the fire department confirmed that the leader showed no vital signs.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot while delivering speech in Nara city, suspect in grey shirt arrested
Image source- Reuters, Twitter (Befitting Facts)
4

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo was attacked by a miscreant who shot him in the city of Nara. Abe was attacked from behind while he was delivering a speech in western Japan. He has been immediately taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to the reports, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the city of Nara on Friday to address a campaign event. The leader was delivering a speech at the event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the sound of gunshots was heard. Abe showed no vital signs after he was shot and was immediately shifted to the hospital injured.

The Police reportedly have detained a man in a grey shirt who attacked the former Prime Minister. The accused shot Abe with a gun which has been seized by the Japan Police. The attack happened at around 11:30 am after which the fire department confirmed that the leader showed no vital signs.

According to the eyewitness, the accused arrived from behind at the time when the former PM was delivering the stump speech. “The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke”, the eyewitness was quoted.

Abe has been airlifted for treatment. He is critical and is reported to have shown signs of cardiac arrest.

She added that after the second shot, people gathered around him and gave him a cardiac massage. Reports mention that the man who shot Abe is in his 40s and has been arrested for attempting to murder the former Japanese PM.

