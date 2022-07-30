A psychiatric evaluation of a Muslim man who randomly stabbed passengers on an ICE train travelling from Nuremberg to Hamburg in Germany in November 2021 revealed that he wanted to get rid of ‘non-Muslims’ on the train.

The man had injured four men with a knife, some of them seriously. After his arrest, he suddenly started behaving like a mental patient, alleging that he heard voices. The investigators and experts took his claims at face value for the time being, and the German media quickly painted him as a “mentally ill man”.

However, a psychiatric examination of the assailant, whose report was released only recently, revealed that he was fully conscious and not mentally impaired at the time of the attack. In the course of the investigation, the authorities found incriminating IS propaganda material on him, a Palestinian national, indicating that the man was brainwashed to carry out the attacks.

According to the German prosecutors, Abdelrahman A., a Palestinian national, made up his mind in September 2021 to contribute to global jihad by indiscriminately killing “infidel” non-Muslims in Germany. During his Islamist attack, he stabbed multiple ICE train passengers in the neck, head and chest. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The prosecutors stated that Abdelrahman A. acted with a goal in mind which was to kill as many non-Muslims as possible, and was mentally conscious when he committed the crime.

But the case throws light on the German media’s willingness to play down the crime committed by the assailant before authorities could conduct a thorough and proper examination of his mental condition. Soon after the attack, German media organisations billed Abdelrahman A. as a patient of mental illness, effectively sweeping under the rug the supremacist motivations that led to the attack.

“Mental illness” has been the go-to alibi for the sympathisers of the Islamists in the media, who fall over themselves to declare the perpetrators of hate crimes as “mentally ill”, for that avoids critical examination of the motivations that led to the attack and expose the rampant Islamist indoctrination that is underway. And this phenomenon is not just limited to Europe or the United States. In Asia, too, India in particular, apologists of Islamists have leaned on the excuse of “mental illness” to gaslight the population into believing there is no threat from Islamic radicalisation.

“Mental-illness” is a well-planned alibi for Islamists who are caught alive committing a hate crime

In April 2022, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Mumbai graduate, screamed Allahu Akbar and tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple. Wielding a knife that he intended to use, Abbasi injured two cops in the tussle that followed. Several revelations came to the fore after he was apprehended and an investigation was launched. One of the revelations was that Abbasi had taken an oath of allegiance to ISIS. Abbasi was active on all social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and so on and so forth and through these accounts, he was in touch with ISIS terrorists. He was also in touch with Mehandi Masood Vishwas who was arrested by the Bangalore police in 2014.

From the bank accounts of the accused, 8.5 lakh Indian rupees were sent to different countries in Europe and America to help the terrorist activities of ISIS that it carries out through its supporters. With an intent to execute terrorist activities, the accused used to read online articles and watch videos on the internet related to weapons like the AK-47 rifle, M4 Carbine, and missile technology.

But what was the narrative in the media? Firstly, the corporate English media hardly discussed the case with the seriousness it deserved. Those who did, tried their best to allege that Abbasi was actually not a terrorist, but merely mentally unstable. His father asserted the same, rather vehemently. Later, a doctor confirmed that Abbasi was mentally fit and there was no sign that he was unstable.

The above two instances reveal that being mentally ill is just a charade that Islamists who are caught alive after committing a hate crime put up often, and which their supporters and sympathisers in the media amplify so that the “infidels” continue to remain oblivious to the dangers posed by Islamic radicalisation and their goal of establishing a homogenous society that is intolerant, even to the existence of non-Muslims.